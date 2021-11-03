CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd annual “Hope Lunch” campaign

By Joel Killam
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is teaming up again with 'Elevation Labs' for a good cause.

They are holding their second annual 'Hope Lunch' campaign.

They are asking businesses and individuals to support the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls by donating the cost of individual or staff lunches.

They are hoping to raise $15,000.

Currently, the food basket serves more than 850 families each month.

42% of their clients are under the age of 18, and 72% of those are under the age of 13.

To donate with a debit or credit card go to the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce website, here , and go to the Hope Lunch page under events.

You can also donate with cash or check in person or by mail.

The post 2nd annual "Hope Lunch" campaign appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

