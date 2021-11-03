CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day of the Dead Protest in Front of Nancy Pelosi's House

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany groups in march and rally for Medicare for All in San Francisco. In a Day of the Dead protest, protesters gathered in a slight drizzle at San Francisco's Alta Plaza Park and marched to Speaker Nacy Pelosi's house, a few blocks...

The Independent

Pelosi calls for investigation into Republican who posted anime showing him killing AOC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on the House ethics committee and law enforcement to initiate investigations into Representative Paul Gosar over an anime video he posted on Twitter which depicts him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a pair of swords at President Joe Biden.Ms Pelosi responded to the controversy surrounding the violent video in a tweet of her own, in which she urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn it and support investigations by the House ethics committee and law enforcement. “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Jan. 6 organizers say they met with members of Congress, including Rep. Greene, before Capitol riot

A new report says pro-Trump rally organizers regularly met with Republican members of Congress or their top staff in the weeks leading to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Two protest organizers, who were not named because they are cooperating with the House select committee’s investigation into the insurrection, told Rolling Stone on Sunday that “a dozen” GOP lawmakers or their teams were involved in planning briefings about objecting to the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory over former President Donald Trump.
PROTESTS
AceShowbiz

Nancy Pelosi Under Fire for Attending Maskless Wedding of Oil Heiress Ivy Getty

The House Speaker officiated the wedding of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty's great granddaughter and photographer Tobias Alexander Engel, which was also attended by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. AceShowbiz - Nancy Pelosi has caught the heat for her appearance at a maskless wedding, while...
RETAIL
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi under fire for officiating 'ridiculously opulent' Getty wedding as Newsom watched

Nancy Pelosi and California governor Gavin Newsom have both come under fire for attending the wedding of a Getty heiress days before Cop26 in Glasgow comes to a close. The Democratic Speaker of the House officiated at the wedding of Ivy Getty, the great granddaughter of oil tycoon J Paul Getty, in recent days. Mr Newsom, meanwhile, was attending. The ceremony was held at City Hall in San Francisco and pictures fromVogue appeared to show fellow Democrats Mr Newsom and the mayor of Chicago, London Breed, in attendance.Although it remains unclear what day the wedding was held, photographs and...
POLITICS
Deadline

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Calls For Investigation Of Rep. Paul Gosar Over Violent Twitter Post

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for investigations into Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) after he posted an altered anime video in which he is depicted killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and threatening President Joe Biden with swords. Meanwhile, some Democrats are calling on Twitter to take greater action against Gosar. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote, “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated. @GOPLeader should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate.” Gosar posted the video on Sunday with the note, “Any anime fans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ktvo.com

Pelosi seen maskless at billionaire California wedding

WASHINGTON (TND) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing backlash for going maskless at a prestigious wedding while children in California are forced to wear masks at state schools. Pelosi is pictured standing in a maskless crowd of people at the wedding of billionaire oil heiress Ivy Getty and photographer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Nancy Pelosi is standing in the way of Big Tech reform, insiders say

As a bipartisan group of Washington lawmakers mounts a battle to rein in Big Tech, some insiders say it faces a formidable and possibly surprising obstacle: Nancy Pelosi. The 81-year-old Democratic House majority leader has made symbolic gestures to defy Silicon Valley such as refusing to take calls from Mark Zuckerberg and declaring 2019 that “the era of self-regulation is over.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi says House will move forward on infrastructure bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that the House will vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) and approve a rule for debate on Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act. She told reporters that the Democrats hope to pass BIF on Friday, with a view to passing the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Pelosi, AOC tell COP26 'America is back' on climate

US congressional Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, eager to repair damage caused by the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement under Donald Trump, told COP26 on Tuesday that "America is back" to lead on climate. "We lost a number of years because of the US withdrawal," said Laurence Tubiana, who helped craft the 2015 Paris climate treaty at France's chief negotiator. 
ENVIRONMENT

