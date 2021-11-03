CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trane Technologies, impacted by project delays, falls short on earnings in Q3

By John Downey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrane Technologies missed earnings expectations in a third quarter marked by continued inflation and hurt by about $150 million in project delays caused mainly by supply-chain issues. “Global supply chains, logistics systems and labor markets remain tight, and inflation is persistent,” CEO David Regnery told analysts today on the...

bizjournals

SeaWorld Entertainment rakes in record-breaking Q3 financials, despite no overseas visitors

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) has earned more revenue in third-quarter 2021 than ever in its history, despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Orlando-based marine theme park operator shared its third-quarter 2021 results on Nov. 9, which showed $1.13 billion in revenue for the first nine months of the year, up 3% from $1.1 billion for the same time in 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic began.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

3D Systems beats earnings projections in another strong quarter

Rock Hill-based additive manufacturer 3D Systems Corp. notched another strong quarter as shown by its earnings report today. The company continued its momentum under new CEO Jeffrey Graves as it continues to bounce back from Covid-related challenges. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) reported a net income of $292.7 million for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
State
Ohio State
Benzinga

Arlo Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arlo Technologies their estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $913,000 from...
MARKETS
bizjournals

LifeStance Health shares drop to new low following Q3 earnings report

LifeStance Health, an outpatient mental health care provider based in Scottsdale, saw investors unload their shares on Tuesday after the company released its third quarter financial results. LifeStance Health (Nasdaq: LFST) shares lost $3.10, or 24.16%, on Tuesday trading to close at $9.73 per share, the lowest closing share price...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Trane Technologies
Benzinga

Recap: Helios Technologies Q3 Earnings

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Helios Technologies their estimated earnings by 33.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $100,596,000 from...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

DraftKings Revenue Falls Short in Q3

DraftKings generated $213 million in revenue in Q3 2021 — a 60% increase year-over-year — but missed Wall Street estimates of $236.1 million for the quarter partly because of unfavorable NFL game outcomes. Jason Park, DraftKings CFO, said revenue “would have been $40 million higher” in Q3 if NFL games...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Microchip Technology CEO on record Q3 earnings results

Ganesh Moorthy, Microchip Technology CEO, joins 'TechCheck' to discuss the company's record third-quarter results. Moorthy also discusses what supply looks like in the semiconductor space and when inventory will return to more normal levels.
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

Shares of Wayfair fall on back of mixed Q3 earnings

Home furniture marketplace Wayfair posted a mixed Q3 2021 earnings report on Thursday, beating consensus analyst estimates on adjusted earnings per share while missing on revenue. The e-commerce firm reported revenue of $3.1 billion, down 18.7% year-over-year from Q3 2020’s $3.8 billion. The company also lost $718.5 million quarter-over-quarter, the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Trane Technologies

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Trane Technologies has an average price target of $192.0 with a high of $217.00 and a low of $163.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

DISH Shares Fall On Q3 Earnings Miss

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1.8% year-on-year to $4.45 billion, at par with the consensus. Segments: Pay-TV subscribers and related revenue was flat at $3.2 billion. Wireless services and related revenue were $1.04 billion, down 4.1% Y/Y. Pay-TV equipment sales and other revenue fell 12% Y/Y to $44.9 million, and Wireless equipment sales and other revenue fell 25.8% Y/Y to $192 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
chaindrugreview.com

CVS’ Q3 sales and earnings top projections

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health beat Wall Street’s projections for third quarter sales and earnings, and again lifted its full-year guidance as store traffic rose for prescriptions and COVID-19 shots. Adjusted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30 jumped 18.7% from a year earlier to $1.97, topping...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

