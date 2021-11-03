CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nursing school applications increase despite toll of COVID pandemic

By Mola Lenghi
Cover picture for the articleAspiring nurses are lining up even as the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on medical staff. Enrollment in nursing programs across the U.S. increased nearly 6% in 2020 from the year before, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Nursing school applications at Temple University in...

Times-Herald

Hochul gets COVID booster at Binghamton nursing school

Gov. Hochul mixed it up on Monday when she got a COVID booster shot. Hochul received a dose of Moderna’s coronavirus shot while attending the grand opening of Binghamton University’s Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Johnson City. The governor, who previously got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson...
Cleveland Jewish News

Enrollment in Jewish day schools continues to see increase as pandemic lingers

A Jewish day-school enrollment boost that began during last year’s COVID-19 school shutdowns is continuing, according to a new study from Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools. In the last two years, the report found that Jewish day schools and yeshivahs reported an enrollment increase of 3.7 percent with more...
State
Pennsylvania State
Cordele Dispatch

SGTC Nursing Program has 100% pass rate despite COVID challenges

South Georgia Technical College’s licensed practical nursing (LPN) students from both the Americus and the Crisp County Center campus have achieved a 100% first time pass rate for the 2021 National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). “This is a tremendous accomplishment for our nursing students and our nursing faculty,” said South...
abc12.com

Vassar schools close early after increase in positive COVID-19 tests

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Students in Vassar got a surprise half-day of school Tuesday after an increase in positive COVID-19 tests. Vassar Public Schools closed all of its buildings at 12:10 p.m. so workers could complete a deep cleaning at all facilities in the district. Administrators did not say whether classes would resume as scheduled on Wednesday.
miami.edu

School of Nursing and Health Studies

For more than seven decades, the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies has been a leader in health care education and research, setting the pace for innovation and service. Brighter care. A bigger, bolder future in nursing. Nursing holds the front-line promise for making our world healthier...
wevv.com

COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Need for Kidney Donations, IU Health Says

Indiana University Health (IU Health) says that living kidney donors save lives, and it's always looking to educate anyone who's interested in learning more. According to IU Health, individuals waiting for a kidney transplant can sometimes remain on a waiting list for several years, depending on their blood type. With...
Grand Forks Herald

UND medical school looks to make an impact despite ongoing pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the medical workforce hard over the past year and half, but the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences is doing what it can to help train future medical professionals while helping students deal with their own stress. All students, and especially those in the...
wnky.com

Nursing schools see a shortage of students after pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Numbers in nursing schools around the state are statistically low. The cause? Most likely, the pandemic. “We’re about 40 students short of what we would normally expect to start in January,” said Dr. Mary Bennett, Director of the WKU School of Nursing. Students have to take intro...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Trowbridge School goes virtual; increased COVID cases

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2 that Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies will move to virtual learning amid increased COVID-19 cases. The school will return to in-person learning on Friday, Nov. 12. A news release says Trowbridge School's students, families, and staff were first...
SDSU Collegian

NANEC increases nursing retention

When the South Dakota State University College of Nursing saw reports of an unacceptably low retention rate among Native American students, they knew something needed to be done as soon as possible. Six years later, the story is much different. The Native American Nursing Education Center, or NANEC, has increased...
Phys.org

Children's relationships with teachers remained strong despite emotional toll of pandemic

Primary schools have played a vital role in supporting children through the significant mental health challenges caused by COVID-19, according to a report from Cardiff University. Over a quarter of 10- to 11-year-olds reported elevated or clinically significant emotional difficulties during the pandemic, up from 17% in 2019, the data...
The 74

Fixing the HS-to-College Pathway for Students Hit Hardest by COVID-19

As with all aspects of our education system, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated and widened inequities in postsecondary pathways, especially for the most underserved students.  According to recent data, undergraduate college enrollment rates declined by nearly 5 percent since last year across all types of postsecondary institutions. Community colleges took the brunt of this decline, […]
CBS Miami

Broward School Board To Discuss Proposed Revisions To COVID Face Mask Policy

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With a continued drop in COVID-19 cases and the authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, masks could soon be optional for Broward public school students. On Tuesday, the Broward School Board will meet to discuss proposed revisions to the district’s current face mask policy. Two weeks ago the board voted to make masks optional for students and teachers in high school. At the time, interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said the decision was based on new numbers and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and local public health experts. With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children, on Wednesday the school district, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older. Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools. Select Publix, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies are also administering the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to children. Find pharmacy locations here. Select Winn-Dixie pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine doses to the 5-11 set. Click Here for availability
