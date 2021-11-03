CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Port of Los Angeles prepares for 200 cruises in 2022, most since 2008

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOx6z_0cls0JeS00
Photo courtesy of Emphyrio/Pixabay

Now that cruise operations at the Port of Los Angeles have resumed following a year-and-a-half pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the port announced Wednesday it expects more than 200 cruises to depart from its waterfront in 2022, the most since 2008.

“Resumption of cruises from the L.A. waterfront is not only great news for our cruise partners and local economy, but also the tens of thousands of vacationers who will have a variety of cruise options, itineraries and exciting destinations conveniently accessible from the Port of Los Angeles,” said Christopher Chase, marketing manager at the Port of Los Angeles.

“Many of these cruise ships are less than five years old, and can be considered destinations in and of themselves, featuring incredible amenities that passengers of all ages can appreciate,” Chase said.

People seeking to take cruises from Los Angeles can check out Princess Cruises’ 2022 itineraries, which are mainly week-long trips to the Mexican Riviera, with excursions in Cabo San Lucas, Puerta Vallarta and Mazatlan. Princess Cruises is also planning the return of its 14-day trip to the Hawaiian Islands once Hawaii lifts its COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Norwegian Cruise Lines offers the largest ships serving the U.S. West Coast, with capacity for up to 4,500 people sailing to the Mexican Riviera.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines offers year-round, twice-weekly, three- day trips to Ensenada, Mexico, and four-day cruises to Ensenada and Catalina Island.

Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines are the port’s longest-standing cruise partners, but luxury cruise lines Oceania, Regent Seven Seas, Viking Cruises, Crystal, Seabourn, Cunard and NYK also have sailings scheduled in 2022 from the L.A. Waterfront.

Cruise operations at the Port of Los Angeles resumed on Sept. 25, with the Grand Princess cruise ship setting sale for a five-day trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Before that, the last cruise ship that set sale from the port was the Norwegian Cruise Line Joy, which left on March 15, 2020, according to the port.

According to the Port of Los Angeles, each cruise ship in Los Angeles contributes more than $1 million in economic activity. During a busy cruise weekend, when as many as four ships are in the port, about 20,000 travelers can enter the L.A. Waterfront.

The port said that L.A. is the U.S.’ largest “drive-to” cruise market, with people coming from Phoenix and Las Vegas to embark on cruises, and vacationers from San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver fly to Los Angeles to board cruises.

People can check the port’s cruise schedule at https://bit.ly/3EJ0v9C.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA Marathon: Kenyan John Korir, Welshwoman Natasha Cockram win

Kenyan John Korir was the men’s winner of Sunday’s 36th annual Los Angeles Marathon, two years after being passed in the final 200 yards, while Natasha Cockram of Wales was the women’s winner. Korir completed the 26-mile, 385-yard “Stadium to the Stars” course in two hours, 12 minutes, 47 seconds....
HeySoCal

LA municipal workers protest COVID vaccine mandates outside City Hall

Hundreds of people, including some Los Angeles municipal employees, protested against COVID-19 vaccination mandates outside City Hall Monday in a demonstration organized by Firefighters4Freedom. Dozens of people among the crowd were wearing clothes designating their employment with the Los Angeles city and county fire departments, the Los Angeles Department of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
State
Hawaii State
HeySoCal

Hey SoCal News in Review: Nov 1-5

If you’re still recovering from your Halloween hijinks, you may have missed out on some important news. Don’t sweat it; we’re gonna catch you up with this week’s Hey SoCal News in Review. Los Angeles. Despite a spike in Covid cases over the weekend, 1300 LAPD employees refuse to submit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: Nov. 5-11

Halloween may be over but that doesn’t mean the train of events has stopped or slowed down. Our list of things to do this week includes a cannabis tour, the beginning of Christmas festivities, the opening of an art exhibit exploring Black American portraits and some acrobatics for you to see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Crystal Cruises#Princess Cruises#Mexican#Norwegian Cruise Lines
HeySoCal

Weekend closure set for 101 Freeway near Downtown LA

A 2 1/2-mile stretch of the Santa Ana (101) Freeway east of downtown Los Angeles will be closed again this weekend as work continues on a project to replace the Sixth Street Viaduct. Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and continuing until 3 p.m. Sunday, the 101 Freeway will be closed...
HeySoCal

LA to host museum exploring life, legacy of Tupac Shakur

Los Angeles will be home in January to a limited-run “immersive” museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the late rapper Tupac Shakur. “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” is scheduled to open Jan. 21 at Canvas@L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale at wakemewhenimfree.com beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Fans can sign up online for access to pre-sale tickets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy