Tyler, the Creator Is Preppy-Chic in Yellow Shorts & Brown Loafers at Gucci Love Parade Show

By Nicole Zane
 6 days ago
Tyler, the Creator took his preppy style to the Gucci Love Parade , and fit right in.

The American rapper sat front row at the Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza yesterday in Los Angeles, where the Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for the reveal of creative director Alessandro Michele’s 100-look collection to take place.

He wore a white camp shirt, canary yellow shorts and a light blue satin tie to the star-studded event, and topped it off with a brown fur hat despite the warm California temps.

As for his footwear, the musician wore scrunched white socks and chocolate brown loafers with a tassel on the upper. He kneeled with the show’s models and posed with his Gucci suitcase for a few photographs in front the historic TCL Chinese Theatre.

The musician arrived to the event in a chocolate brown puffer jacket but removed it to get snapped. The style is a favorite of Tyler’s, who sported a very similar mocha-colored version last winter.

Similarly, Tyler gave the ensemble some added pizazz by accessorizing with a retro-inspired cap and an ascot tie around his neck that came in a brown and beige colorway. As for footwear, the artist opted for black loafers with a slip-on silhouette.

CREDIT: MEGA

Tyler frequently showcases the monochromatic trend in his casual and dressier outfits, plus the academia aesthetic is a go-to for his personal style. He tends to go for layered sweaters and sweater vests as well as khaki shorts, letterman jackets, hoodies, cardigans and blazers. He also doesn’t shy away from color as he’s stepped out on red carpets in vibrant hues like pink, green and red. When it comes to brands, Tyler’s wardrobe includes Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, Nike and, of course, his own clothing brand Golf Wang .

