I’ve probably started and restarted this impressions piece about three different times now, primarily because I’m not entirely sure where to begin with Lost Ark. I had the opportunity to dive into the beta build that is currently available ahead of its wider closed beta today, and I went into it with a whole lot of interest and intrigue. But now that I’ve had a few hours in the game, I’m kind of unsure about whether this particular MMOARPG is a good game or just a curiosity; a step in a wider search for a multiplayer ARPG that will actually hook me. As someone who is not really deep into this subgenre and is looking for this kind of game, I might have finally found the one that draws me in. Or at least gets me started on the path. Maybe.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO