CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Enjoy S’mores ‘n more with Park After Dark Family Campout event

By Ciara Sutherland
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Parks and Recreation is inviting families out for a night of camping in the park after dark. Families will bring their camping gear for a night of fun on Nov. 13-14.

Park After Dark Family Campout is held three times a year, where families bring their camping gear and plan for games, scavenger hunts, dodgeball, s’mores around the campfire and story time for children making memories around the campfire. Dinner is also served and a movie is played.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jv8EQ_0clryvik00
Onslow County Parks and Recreation photo.

Guests should arrive at Onslow Pines Park on Nov. 13 by 3 p.m. and depart Sunday, Nov. 14 by 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 8.

“We hope that you will join us and capture this special time for all of us,” said LaQuesha Cadwallader, recreation program supervisor.

If you have questions about the event contact the Onslow County Parks & Recreation Department by clicking here . You can also call this number 910-347-5332.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

’30 Odd Barbies’ is Greenville’s artistic interpretation of iconic collectors’ item

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Emerge Gallery and Art Center in Greenville is continuing to celebrate its 20th anniversary with different exhibitions. Their November Exhibit for the show is entitled ‘The Odd Barbie Show.’ Sarah Lazure, who is the marketing and exhibits coordinator, said it all started in 2002 when local artist Victora Sexton approached Emerge’s Executive Director Holly Garriott with the idea of a Barbie show.   “The exhibition was titled ’30 Odd Barbies’ included artistic interpretations of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

USO holding a holiday food drive for families in need

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The United Service Organizations, Inc., will be collecting food items for families in need for the holiday season. Bags of food will be going to active duty E-4 families so they can still enjoy the comfort of the holidays, without breaking their budgets. USO is collecting instant mashed potatoes, instant stuffing, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy