On Friday, opening arguments are set to begin in the trial for the three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, while he was out on a jog in Georgia. The killing has been likened to a modern-day lynching. In Glynn County, where the trial is taking place, more than a quarter of the population is Black. But the jury selected this week to hear the case will be almost entirely white.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO