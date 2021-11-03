Clarksville RDC gives green light to 40-year 3C Master Plan

Clarksville Redevelopment Director Nic Langford shows where the commercial center could be on a map of the C3 Master Plan area during a July workshop. Aprile Rickert | News and Tribune

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville leaders have taken a big step toward solidifying a plan meant to guide redevelopment in the town’s central corridor over the next 40 years.

The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission at its meeting last week gave the green light to the 3C Master Plan and will now go before the Clarksville Plan Commission and Council before final approval. The master plan was initiated two years ago as a way to re-imagine the roughly 600 acres of aging commercial space in central Clarksville as shifting shopping trends have pushed more business online in recent years.

The project is led by Indianapolis-based Rundell Ernstberger Associates (REA.), who used input given by residents and other stakeholders through a series of workshops and online opportunities.

Cynthia Bowen, a representative of REA, gave a short presentation to the board, and Clarksville Redevelopment Commission President A.D. Stonecipher said there wasn’t much discussion about it before the vote, because “We’ve been working on this for two years so we’ve been eating, sleeping breathing this,” he said.

The plan includes the potential for thousands of new residential housing units at different price points, retail and restaurants, as well as other mixed-use developments. They’re marked for areas like ones that now hold unused former big box stores, and their parking lots. The land where the 1970s-era Green Tree Mall sits could also be the future home to more housing.

The plan also adds much more green space than what is available now in the corridor.

Stonecipher said he was “relieved and excited” to get to this point with things. “This is a massive project that we couldn’t have done without hiring out professionals to assist us.”

He said that not everyone agreed on some of the specifics, like how much green space to add. “It’s a living document and it will change...probably every five years there will be amendments and edit,” he said. “It will evolve.

“But at least this gives us and future redevelopment commissions and planning commissions a very clear picture of where we want to head for the central part of town and finding livable, walkable neighborhoods.”

Not only that, but each individual project will have to go through its due diligence and be approved by multiple boards, and, if they include a rezoning, the council.

Stonecipher said having the blueprints in place will help developers have an idea of what the vision is for the area.

“That enables a developer to make quick decisions that are best for their business, the landowner and whatever businesses they’re trying to recruit,” he said. “So it’s good to have this and it puts us in a really strong trajectory for the next 40 years to ensure that central Clarksville continues to be a major commercial hub, but also a livable, walkable community.”