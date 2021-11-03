CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-03 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hood Canal Area; Southwest Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Thurston...eastern Grays Harbor and southwestern Mason Counties through 115 PM PST At 1224 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms 8 miles southwest of Matlock, or 13 miles north of Montesano, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shelton, Montesano, Elma, McCleary, Matlock, Melbourne, Satsop, Malone-Porter, Skokomish, Tahuya and Central Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 12:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-11 03:06:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 845 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Persistent rain has ended today but showers will continue overnight. This will allow the river to crest this evening and recede, but slowly due to the occasional heavy shower. Another round of heavy rain Thursday and Friday will drive the river back up above flood stage, possibly to moderate flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 PM PST Tuesday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise and crest at 17.0 feet tonight. The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday evening and continue falling. The river will then rise above flood stage again Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.8 feet on 11/23/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 10:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide has been around 1 to 1.5 feet above the tide table prediction this morning.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kitsap by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-08 14:37:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kitsap THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL KITSAP COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 06:55:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET Light snow showers are expected across the mountains today, but additional accumulations are likely to be under one inch.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 01:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EST Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 01:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Nassau COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Nassau County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 12:52:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EST Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EST Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:43:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas in North Topsail Beach, along the lower New River, White Oak River, along Bogue Sound including Morehead City, Core Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation will cause flooding of low lying sections of roads, parking lots, and properties. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 5.5 -0.3 1.6 1 Moderate 10/12 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.3 1 None 10/01 PM 4.8 -1.0 1.1 1 None 11/01 AM 3.8 -2.0 1.1 1 None 11/01 PM 4.5 -1.3 1.1 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 12:52:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON Seas and astronomical tides will continue to ebb this week and are no longer expected to pose a significant coastal flooding threat.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 15:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 13:22:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-10 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Okanogan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches mainly above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Loup Loup Pass. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 12:41:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, sections of Water Street observe minor flooding up to one half foot in depth. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/01 PM 6.2 1.5 1.2 N/A Minor 10/02 AM 5.0 0.3 0.9 N/A None 10/02 PM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 11/03 AM 4.7 0.0 0.6 N/A None 11/03 PM 5.5 0.8 0.8 N/A Minor 12/04 AM 4.8 0.1 0.7 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Moderate flooding expected in coastal Charleston, Colleton counties

Moderate flooding is expected in coastal Charleston and Colleton counties as the morning's high tide was forecast to reach just under 8 feet. The National Weather Service's Charleston office issued the flood advisory early Nov. 9. It will be in effect until 2 p.m. to accommodate the noon high tide in the Charleston Harbor.
CHARLESTON, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 10:51:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 6.1 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain at 6.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Water approaches some houses around Skinner Lake, especially along State Road 8.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 01:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 07:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; San Juan County; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County Strong line of heavy rain and wind will impact portions of northwestern Snohomish...southeastern San Juan...northeastern Jefferson...northern Island...western Whatcom and western Skagit Counties through 715 AM PST At 628 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of heavy rain and wind extending from 6 miles east of Eastsound to near Oak Harbor. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Oak Harbor, Arlington, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, Port Townsend, Friday Harbor, Deming, Ferndale, Burlington, Stanwood, Lake Cavanaugh, Lake Mcmurray, Lake Ketchum, Eastsound, Camano, Peaceful Valley, Everson and Coupeville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 14:45:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON High tide has passed and water levels are receding. Another advisory may be needed Wednesday afternoon for minor tidal flooding.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

