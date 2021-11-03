Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 01:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 07:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; San Juan County; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County Strong line of heavy rain and wind will impact portions of northwestern Snohomish...southeastern San Juan...northeastern Jefferson...northern Island...western Whatcom and western Skagit Counties through 715 AM PST At 628 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of heavy rain and wind extending from 6 miles east of Eastsound to near Oak Harbor. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Oak Harbor, Arlington, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, Port Townsend, Friday Harbor, Deming, Ferndale, Burlington, Stanwood, Lake Cavanaugh, Lake Mcmurray, Lake Ketchum, Eastsound, Camano, Peaceful Valley, Everson and Coupeville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
