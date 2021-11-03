CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hood Canal Area; Southwest Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Thurston...eastern Grays Harbor and southwestern Mason Counties through 115 PM PST At 1224 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms 8 miles southwest of Matlock, or 13 miles north of Montesano, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shelton, Montesano, Elma, McCleary, Matlock, Melbourne, Satsop, Malone-Porter, Skokomish, Tahuya and Central Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 12:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-11 03:06:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 845 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Persistent rain has ended today but showers will continue overnight. This will allow the river to crest this evening and recede, but slowly due to the occasional heavy shower. Another round of heavy rain Thursday and Friday will drive the river back up above flood stage, possibly to moderate flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 PM PST Tuesday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise and crest at 17.0 feet tonight. The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday evening and continue falling. The river will then rise above flood stage again Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.8 feet on 11/23/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kitsap by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-08 14:37:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kitsap THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL KITSAP COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 10:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide has been around 1 to 1.5 feet above the tide table prediction this morning.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.7 to 7.9 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 11:30 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/12 PM 7.8 2.0 1.3 N/A Moderate 10/12 AM 6.2 0.4 0.9 N/A None 10/01 PM 6.9 1.1 0.7 N/A None 11/01 AM 5.9 0.1 0.7 N/A None 11/02 PM 6.7 0.9 0.7 N/A None 12/02 AM 5.9 0.1 0.7 N/A None
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 01:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Duval County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EST Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Post and Courier

Moderate flooding expected in coastal Charleston, Colleton counties

Moderate flooding is expected in coastal Charleston and Colleton counties as the morning's high tide was forecast to reach just under 8 feet. The National Weather Service's Charleston office issued the flood advisory early Nov. 9. It will be in effect until 2 p.m. to accommodate the noon high tide in the Charleston Harbor.
CHARLESTON, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. For the isolated minor coastal flooding, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:43:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas in North Topsail Beach, along the lower New River, White Oak River, along Bogue Sound including Morehead City, Core Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation will cause flooding of low lying sections of roads, parking lots, and properties. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 5.5 -0.3 1.6 1 Moderate 10/12 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.3 1 None 10/01 PM 4.8 -1.0 1.1 1 None 11/01 AM 3.8 -2.0 1.1 1 None 11/01 PM 4.5 -1.3 1.1 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 10:51:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 6.1 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain at 6.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Water approaches some houses around Skinner Lake, especially along State Road 8.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 12:52:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EST Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 08:48:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CST Tuesday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 13.9 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 16.4 Tue 7 am CST 16.1 15.8 15.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. For the ST. MARYS...including Macclenny...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EST Tuesday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.3 feet on 09/24/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 06:55:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET Light snow showers are expected across the mountains today, but additional accumulations are likely to be under one inch.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. For the ST. MARYS...including Macclenny...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EST Tuesday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.3 feet on 09/24/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BAKER COUNTY, FL

