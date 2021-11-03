Watch: Scenes from Penn State football practice, Nov. 3, 2021
On November 3, 2021, Penn State football team held practice on their outdoor facility at the Lasch practice fields. The Nittany Lions are coming off of...www.pennlive.com
On November 3, 2021, Penn State football team held practice on their outdoor facility at the Lasch practice fields. The Nittany Lions are coming off of...www.pennlive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0