Financial Reports

Nine Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Wednesday reported a loss of...

www.kansascity.com

Kansas City Star

Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $3.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Torrance, California-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations....
TORRANCE, CA
Kansas City Star

Radiant Logistics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.1 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Renton, Washington-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share. The transportation and logistics services company posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Zacks.com

Green Dot (GDOT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

GDOT - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Better-than-expected results failed to impress investors, as there has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Nov 4. Quarterly earnings (excluding 30 cents from non-recurring items) of 43...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
STOCKS

