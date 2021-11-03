CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristow Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Wednesday reported net income of...

www.kansascity.com

Kansas City Star

FedNat Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) on Monday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.42. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.49 per share. The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $66.7 million in the...
Kansas City Star

Hill International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Hill International Inc. (HIL) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.3 million. The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share. The construction consultant posted revenue of $96.6 million in the...
Kansas City Star

Amphastar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $29.5 million. The Rancho Cucamonga, California-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
Kansas City Star

Citizens & Northern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Citizens & Northern Corp. (CZNC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.4 million. The bank, based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.8 million, beating Street forecasts.
Kansas City Star

Diamond Offshore Drilling: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DOFSQ) on Monday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $213.9 million in the period.
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
