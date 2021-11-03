CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michael Thomas out for the season after another ankle injury

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas won’t be coming back onto the field anytime soon after a setback in his recovery after an ankle injury. “Unfortunately, there has been another small setback which we will have to address,” Thomas said in a Tweet. The bad...

Yardbarker

Saints WR Michael Thomas rules himself out for season in lengthy statement

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has not played this season due to an ankle injury, and that is the way it is going to stay. Thomas announced on Wednesday that he will not return in 2021. He essentially confirmed what Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported earlier in the day, which is that Thomas is dealing with a new ankle injury that is separate from the one he was rehabbing following surgery. Thomas called the latest injury a “small setback” but said it will prevent him from playing this season.
NFL
Ian Rapoport
Field Level Media

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) to miss rest of season

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is done for the 2021 season after a setback recovering from the ankle injury he initially sustained last season. Thomas said over social media early Wednesday morning he will need another procedure on the ankle. “As many of you know, early last season...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Saints’ Thomas out for season after setback; Hill practices

The New Orleans Saints won't get record-setting wide receiver Michael Thomas back at all this season, another blow to an offense that just lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a major knee injury. Complications related to ankle surgery last summer will keep Thomas out for the year, the receiver said...
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas dealing with new ankle injury, timetable for return unpredictable, per report

On one hand, the New Orleans Saints are pleased to reunite with running back Mark Ingram -- a fan-favorite who returned to the team by way of a trade ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline. On the other hand, they'd love to finally reunite with Michael Thomas, which sounds strange when you consider he's never left the roster. He has left the building, however, and the Saints have no clue when they can expect him to take the field for them again, assuming he ever does. Thomas remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list after undergoing ankle surgery this offseason, and the latest update is anything but promising.
NFL
WDSU

LISTEN NOW: Sean Payton discusses WR Michael Thomas being out for the rest of the season

NEW ORLEANS — What are some of the things that stand out about Atlanta?. "Obviously when you go through a coaching change you see a different defensive structure, same on offense. I think they're explosive offensively. They're using Cordarrelle Patterson in a lot of different ways. He's having a real good year. I see Matt (Ryan) playing…It's interesting because I see them doing a few things well with the wide zone scheme that Atlanta has always done, but the ball is coming out off (of) his play action. They are getting some explosive plays. They are a real good third down offense. Defensively, they are real difficult (to plan for), because you're looking for explosive opportunities. They're playing with a lot of two-high shell. They get to it in a different way, but it's still a two-high shell. I think they're handling the run game when they do that pretty well. So it's a teams that makes you drive the ball playing predominantly zone, but they play man."
NFL
#Ankle Injury#Saints#American Football#Gmfb#Pup#Wr#The Times Picayune
profootballnetwork.com

How long is Michael Thomas out? Injury timeline, return date, updates on Saints’ WR

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas tweeted this morning that he will not play this season. In a week that already has been filled with off-the-field tragedies and on-the-field injuries, Thomas’ decision is yet another reminder of the ephemeral nature of NFL success, and of life itself. Because you clicked here to read about fantasy football, here are the implications for those of you in dynasty and redraft leagues, as well as all of you trying to prepare for Week 9.
NFL
1037thegame.com

Saints star Thomas suffers setback in rehab of ankle, will miss rest of season

Michael Thomas will not be wearing the black and gold this season. The New Orleans Saints star wide receiver announced on social media Wednesday morning that he would miss the remainder of the season due to a complication from offseason surgery. Thomas wrote the following:. “I’ve always been a man...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons the Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton in the wake of quarterback Sam Darnold’s concussion in Week 8. Sam Darnold showed some signs of life against the No. 30 ranked Atlanta Falcons defense during a hugely important Week 8 win for the Carolina Panthers. However, the quarterback went out of the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion after taking a brutal hit near the goal line.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback. Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
NFL

