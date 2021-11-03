Right at Home and Grub Burger Bar Giveback Day To End Alzheimer's

He Pines Senior Living recently hosted its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. For the past several years, The Pines Senior Living has organized the walk to help build awareness about the disease. The parking lot was decorated to the nines and the event included a very full afternoon of events for residents that included a friendly competition to see who could walk/roll/dance the farthest. Manning’s fall flavor ice cream was served to support local businesses, and all supported the Scranton/ Wilkes Barre Alzheimer’s chapter. The residents enjoyed all the horn honks as they recognized those struggling with the disease and their loved ones. Learn about Evergreen Memory Care at The Pines Senior Living at 570-587-7709.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO