Disney+ shares new trailer for upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has shared a trailer for the Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett featuring Temuera Morrison as the titular Boba Fett, a bounty hunter. The preview shows Fett (Morrison) taking over Jabba the Hutt’s...

thecheyennepost.com

The Book of Boba Fett | Official Trailer | Disney+

Every galaxy has an underworld. Experience the new trailer for The Book of Boba Fett. The Original Series starts streaming December 29 on Disney+. “The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
Variety

Disney Chief Says Studio Is Closely Watching How Family Films Play in Cinemas as It Plots Streaming Strategy

Even when COVID-19 finally, happily and at long last becomes a thing of the past, the distribution shifts it helped usher in across the movie business may be here to stay, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said on Wednesday. “We know that we’re in a time of flux,” Chapek told analysts on a conference call shortly after the company reported its quarterly results. “COVID will be in the rear-view mirror, God willing, [in 2022], but changing consumer behavior is a long-term change that is not going away.” With that in mind, Disney is “sticking with our plan of flexibility” when it...
Inside the Magic

The “Entire Marvel Universe” Is Officially In Danger

When Netflix’s Daredevil series ended on October 19, 2018, many Marvel fans were disappointed. Over the course of three seasons, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin had become fan favorites. Last year, Disney finally got the rights to Daredevil...
Variety

‘One Piece’ Netflix Live-Action Series Sets Main Cast

The “One Piece” live-action series at Netflix has cast five of its main roles. Iñaki Godoy (“Go, Youth!,” “Who Killed Sara?”), Mackenyu (“Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter,” “Pacific Rim: Uprising”), Emily Rudd (“Fear Street,” “Hunters”), Jacob Romero Gibson (“Greenleaf,” “All Rise”) and Taz Skylar (“Boiling Point,” “Villain”) will all star in the series. Godoy will play Monkey D. Luffy, with Mackenyu set to play Roronoa Zoro. Rudd will play Nami, while Romero Gibson will play Usopp. Skylar will play Sanji. All the characters are members of the Straw Hat Pirates, the protagonists of the series. Based on the iconic manga of the same name,...
Ming Na Wen
Dave Filoni
Robert Rodriguez
Temuera Morrison
Colin Wilson
Kathleen Kennedy
Jon Favreau
Variety

‘Santa Inc’ Sets December Premiere on HBO Max, Reveals Full Cast and First-Look Photos (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max’s “Santa Inc” is set for a Dec. 2 premiere, with Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford, Joel Kim Booster added to the cast, Variety has learned exclusively. “Santa Inc” is an adult stop-motion animated holiday series that consists of eight episodes (all of which will be released at once) and stars Seth Rogen as Santa and Sarah Silverman as an intrepid elf named Candy Smalls who is currently the No. 2 executive vice president and Santa Inc but wants to become Santa’s first female successor. Grossman plays Cookie, who is described as a “frazzled and loudmouthed gingerbread...
Variety

Paramount Delays Latest ‘Transformers,’ ‘Star Trek’ Movies

Paramount has announced its upcoming “Transformers” and “Star Trek” films have been delayed. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” a prequel in the sci-fi action franchise, has moved back a year. It was originally scheduled for June 24, 2022 and will now open on the big screen on June 9, 2023.  The still-untitled “Star Trek” movie was supposed to premiere on June 9, 2023, but it was delayed to Dec. 22, 2023 to accommodate the shift for “Transformers.” The next “Transformers” chapter is currently scheduled to hit theaters on the same day as an untitled Sony-Marvel blockbuster. “Star Trek” is opening alongside Disney’s...
WTAJ

‘Squid Game’ will return for Season 2, creator says

The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
hotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith Tried Dating "Fresh Prince" Co-Star Karyn Parsons, She Rejected Him

Fans have been metabolizing all of the revelations Will Smith shared in his new memoir, and some have noted that there was almost a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air romance on set. The rapper-turned-actor's television career was in its infancy when the now-classic series premiered in 1990 and it didn't take long for audiences to fall in love with the Banks family.
People

Monster's Ball Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son, Dead at 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died. He was 30. In a GoFundMe page to help "give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," the actor's mother, Theresa C. Bailey, said her son died on Oct. 13. She told CBS affiliate WWL-TV that his death was due to congestive heart failure and lung problems.
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
HipHopDX.com

T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
MovieWeb

Gavan O'Herlihy Dies, Willow, Death Wish 3, Happy Days Star Was 70

Sad news has hit Hollywood as Gavan O'Herlihy has reportedly passed away. The veteran actor, who originally appeared on Happy Days and whose memorable big screen credits included classics like Never Say Never Again, Willow, and Superman III, was 70 years old. The news was published by the Irish Echo, though a cause of death hasn't yet been revealed. Barbie Wilde, who played O'Herlihy's girlfriend in Death Wish 3, has also addressed his passing by writing on Twitter, "RIP to fellow Death Wish 3 actor, Gavan O'Herlihy."
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp

Vanessa Hudgens, 32 shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp, 30. The former High School Musical star - who enjoyed a romantic getaway with boyfriend, Cole Tucker over the weekend - was back to work this Wednesday with pal and co-star Alexandra promoting their new Netflix movie, Tick, Tick... Boom! But between meeting with the press it seems the young actresses found ways to keep themselves entertained.
