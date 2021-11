Tom Hanks reveals he was offered a seat on William Shatner’s space flight, but refused to pay $ 28 million. Will Tom Hanks ever go to space? Only when it doesn’t cost that much anymore! The Academy Award winner claimed that he was offered the space flight of William Shatner (Captain Kirk of Star Trek), but that he was unwilling to pay a $ 28 million fee. Shatner was launched into space last month, as one of the first civilian passengers on the “space mission” devised by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The 90-year-old Star Trek star has become the oldest person to go to outer space!

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO