Environment

Snow mix in some spots

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 6 days ago

A westerly breeze will continue...

fox8.com

WHIO Dayton

First flakes of the season possible this weekend

As we enter mid-November it’s not out of the question to see our first snowfall. In fact, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the average first day of measurable snow for Dayton is typically around November 23rd, but has been recorded as early as October 18th. [...
DAYTON, OH
959theriver.com

Lake Effect Snow! Oh My!

So watching the weather this week on TV I’ve seen several of our weather forecast prognosticators use the S word! You know, Snow! By Friday they are saying we could see some snow mixed with rain (a lovely thought, no) and the temps are dipping down enough to make it all possible. We’ve had a run of pretty mild weather over the past couple of months so I guess Ma Nature figures it’s time to pay up! The Great Lakes are warm and with cold winds blowing across them we here in the midwest, we can expect a good shot of lake effect snow over the next few months. I know, I know let sleeping dogs lie, but sadly it does look like we could be in for some white stuff sooner and more abundantly than is usual. Found a great piece on lake effect snow so have at it and read below.
CHICAGO, IL
#Westerly
KAAL-TV

Rain AND snow in forecast

We have both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast. A line of rain showers will move through out ahead of a cold front that will cool us off for awhile. Expect about 3/4" to 1" of rain from these showers. The line will be moving slowly, and there will be some downpours within these showers at times. Some communities could eclipse the 1" mark.
weatherboy.com

Some Forecast Models Suggest Thanksgiving Week Kicks Off With East Coast Snow Storm

Some computer forecast model runs that meteorologists use to aid in their forecasting are suggesting the possibility that Thanksgiving Week may kick-off on a wintry note, with the possibility of a snowstorm developing in the northeast. However, because November features a month of significant transition in the weather world as milder fall conditions become replaced by colder winter ones, one shouldn’t put too much stock in forecast guidance so far out at this time.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunshine sticks around

Temps will be slightly cooler Wednesday and get (briefly) mild once again on Thursday. Big changes are imminent for Friday into the weekend in the form of much cooler temperatures and the potential for some mixed snow and rain. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Another Great November Day

Hi Everyone!    A great day. No make that another great November day. The easiest way to describe today would be to cut and paste the look and vibe of yesterday on today. And we will do it again tomorrow too. Sunny, mild, and calm.   Our forecast high this day is 71°.( The average daytime high is 60°.)  But the bigger afternoon story, I think, will be temperatures staying in the upper 60’s for many hours. Evening temperatures should still be in the low mid 60’s. A fine dinnertime forecast for grilling and chilling. #mdwx We will cool down Saturday and will into next week. The point here is to enjoy this weather 1000% while we have it. pic.twitter.com/8rLomX3zUc — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 9, 2021   Overnight we stay mild, again, in the mid 40’s. (The average overnight low temperature is 38°.)   It looks like rain will enter the Mid-Atlantic Thursday night and linger well into Friday midday. Then look for a cooler and breezy weekend with daytime highs falling back into the upper, the mid then lower 50’s over the weekend and into next week.   Today will be a great day to be outside. Make it so!        Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE

