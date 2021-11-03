CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screech To Be Honored in New Season of ‘Saved by the Bell’

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original stars of Saved by the Bell plan to honor their late co-star Dustin Diamond on...

Primetimer

Saved by the Bell reboot's Season 2 will have a "substantial" tribute to Dustin Diamond and his character Screech

Executive producer Franco Bario, who also produced the original series, tells Variety he spoke with Diamond ahead of the Season 1 premiere to “fill him in on the Screech mentions in the first season and how those may lead us to possible stories that would include him in Season 2.” After Diamond’s passing on Feb. 3, Bario and showrunner Tracey Wigfield knew they had to do something substantial to celebrate him as an actor and Screech as a character in the second season instead. “I didn’t know him and I hadn’t met him,” says Wigfield. But “just thinking about it as a fan, I knew we wanted to do more than just putting a picture of him up at the end.” As a result, original cast members Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies all agreed to do a scene that would have them remembering Diamond and Screech. “At the beginning of this season, we already were coming into writing Season 2 (where) obviously Dustin was one thing, but we also were like in a pandemic and in general in the first episode, everyone was feeling the same sense of everyone understands how heavy this last year has been,” says Wigfield. “It would have been wrong to not acknowledge that in a real way and to not have our OG characters mourning this character that we’ll never get to see again. That, I wanted to put on the screen, but I just wanted to make sure we were being as sensitive as possible. There was a real guy who had people who loved him. You don’t want to make any jokes or talk about it in any way that might hurt anyone’s feelings.”
Yellowstone Season Four Premieres

While season three of Yellowstone left fans wondering about four of the show’s main characters’ fate, the premiere Sunday night (that ran a total of two hours and twenty minutes) did not disappoint and left fans with even more questions. A couple of notable moments that are spoil-proof are the...
Dustin Diamond
‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Confirmed

Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has great news… there will be a second season of Squid Game. As for when it will drop is unclear. At a red carpet event he said, there will indeed be a second season. “It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning...
‘Cast Away’ Volleyball Up for Auction

Now is your chance to give Wilson the Volleyball a forever home. Tom Hanks’ famous volleyball friend from his film Cast Away is for sale. The volleyball, described as heavily distressed with paint applied to create a worn, dirtied appearance, went up for auction today. Currently, the bidding is at over $52,000 for the famous movie prop.
