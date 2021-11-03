Tim McGraw Drops New Christmas Song

Yellowstone Season 4 is just days away. We couldn’t imagine getting any more excited for a development surrounding the Taylor Sheridan-led show and its soon-to-be franchise. However, a brand new look at the cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliot, among others, is now available. Today (Friday), a...
Tim McGraw is kicking off the holiday season with the release of his new multi-single “Christmas All Over The World / It Wasn’t His Child.” Tim's 2021 version of his song “Christmas All Over The World” will be available for the first time on streaming, paired with his 2020 holiday recording of “It Wasn’t His Child,” which he performed during ABC’s CMA Country Christmas special last year.
Tim McGraw took beard lessons from Jordan Davis. I mean, you have to do a double take to make sure it’s him. He has his new show 1883 on the way and a new Christmas song to check out. Little Big Town is going on tour, Chris Stapleton has a new duet and Travis Denning is ready for a Braves WS win. All in today’s Country Music Minute.
Tim McGraw loves to get in the holiday spirit. Over the years, he’s performed covers of a variety of Christmas songs, including “Christmas All Over the World” and “It Wasn’t His Child.”. Now, for the first time ever, Tim has released “Christmas All Over the World” on streaming platforms worldwide.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s performances as The Duttons in 1883 can now be previewed; Paramount Plus has released a trailer for the new show, which will begin streaming on December 19. Tim shared the trailer on his Twitter, writing, “The story of the Duttons begins here. Taylor Sheridan’s @1883Official...
U2 is back with its first new song since 2019. Pitchfork reported the track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” will be featured in the animated musical feature, Sing 2, which opens on December 22nd. Bono voiced the film's character “Clay Calloway,” who is described as “a reclusive lion rock star.”
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new show is revealing a different side of the country duo. They may always look glamorous while performing on stage, but their latest adventure has them leaning into their grittier side. The longtime couple are starring in a new show together for the first time, and filming it was anything but an easy experience for the country superstars.
Dan + Shay are again spreading Christmas cheer with the release of their brand-new holiday song, “Officially Christmas,” having shared the Amazon Original, “Pick Out A Christmas Tree,” earlier this month. In 2020, the duo released their first original holiday songs, “Take Me Home For Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas,”...
Tim McGraw has revisited a Christmas song he first released in 2011, "All Over the World," as a reminder that holiday traditions represent common threads between global citizens. "From Romania to Pennsylvania/ They're watching for that sleigh," goes the upbeat Daniel Tashian and Troy Verges co-write. "There's nothing that brings...
Tim McGraw is growing a beard for his role in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff. When he posted a Halloween picture on Instagram, fans could believe how much his beard had grown. Tim McGraw is once again making headlines — only this time, it’s not for his music or acting. Instead,...
"I hope our music is listened to, enjoyed by, and loved by many people." J-pop group Wednesday Campanella, featuring new vocalist Utaha, released two new songs called "Alice" and "Buckingham" on Wednesday, along with accompanying music videos. Both songs were produced by member Hidefumi Kenmochi. The lyrics of "Alice" draws...
Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — are back with the third single from their upcoming debut album. As with their previous singles “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate,” “Smokin Out the Window” nods to the classic sounds of ’70s soul, and a retro video features Bruno, Anderson and their backup singers performing choreography on the stage set of a non-existent TV show.
Season four of Paramount Network’s drama Yellowstone premiered on Sunday with Kevin Costner leading the powerful Dutton family through its trials. The Duttons will get their own origin story in the upcoming prequel 1883, which stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton. The teaser for the new show also aired on Sunday.
We are so close to the premiere of 1883 and there is so much to be excited about. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill for instance. The husband-wife duo star in the origin series. It has to be fun to work with your significant other on such an awesome project. While the two usually make a living singing and writing songs, they aren’t strangers to the camera. However, this is the first television series that either of them has taken part in.
Do you want to hear new Franz Ferdinand music? Well, you won’t have to wait much longer. The “Take Me Out” rockers have announced they’ll be releasing a new song Tuesday, November 2. It’s set to debut on BBC Radio 6 at noon ET, followed by a world YouTube premiere at 2 p.m. ET.
Mariah Carey has released her latest single titled “Fall in Love at Christmas” teaming up with fellow artists Khalid and Kirk Franklin. The trio also released the music video for their song, filmed in Carey’s Butterfly Lounge and featuring Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who make a cameo towards the end of the music video.
Yellowstone's hotly-anticipated Season 4 premiere finally aired on Sunday night (Nov. 7), much to the delight of fans everywhere. The action-packed two-hour premiere did not disappoint in the drama department, but it also gave fans a bonus: a look at the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883. 1883 stars Tim McGraw and...
