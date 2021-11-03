Tim McGraw Drops New Christmas Song

We are so close to the premiere of 1883 and there is so much to be excited about. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill for instance. The husband-wife duo star in the origin series. It has to be fun to work with your significant other on such an awesome project. While the two usually make a living singing and writing songs, they aren’t strangers to the camera. However, this is the first television series that either of them has taken part in.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO