Tim McGraw Drops New Christmas Song

purecountry1067.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom classics to new favorites the holidays bring out the best in everyone and...

www.purecountry1067.com

wivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Releases Two Holiday Hits To Kick Off The Season

Tim McGraw is kicking off the holiday season with the release of his new multi-single “Christmas All Over The World / It Wasn’t His Child.” Tim's 2021 version of his song “Christmas All Over The World” will be available for the first time on streaming, paired with his 2020 holiday recording of “It Wasn’t His Child,” which he performed during ABC’s CMA Country Christmas special last year.
MUSIC
kfdi.com

Country Music Minute-A Chris Stapleton Duet, Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now” Tour, Tim McGraw goes Christmas and Travis Denning is Ready for a Braves Win | JJ Hayes | KFDI

Tim McGraw took beard lessons from Jordan Davis. I mean, you have to do a double take to make sure it’s him. He has his new show 1883 on the way and a new Christmas song to check out. Little Big Town is going on tour, Chris Stapleton has a new duet and Travis Denning is ready for a Braves WS win. All in today’s Country Music Minute.
MUSIC
Person
Tim Mcgraw
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Fans Flip After He Finally Releases One of His Most Beloved Cover Songs

Tim McGraw loves to get in the holiday spirit. Over the years, he’s performed covers of a variety of Christmas songs, including “Christmas All Over the World” and “It Wasn’t His Child.”. Now, for the first time ever, Tim has released “Christmas All Over the World” on streaming platforms worldwide.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Watch: Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s ‘1883’ Trailer

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s performances as The Duttons in 1883 can now be previewed; Paramount Plus has released a trailer for the new show, which will begin streaming on December 19. Tim shared the trailer on his Twitter, writing, “The story of the Duttons begins here. Taylor Sheridan’s @1883Official...
CELEBRITIES
1029thebuzz.com

U2 Drops First New Song Since 2019

U2 is back with its first new song since 2019. Pitchfork reported the track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” will be featured in the animated musical feature, Sing 2, which opens on December 22nd. Bono voiced the film's character “Clay Calloway,” who is described as “a reclusive lion rock star.”
MUSIC
Woman's World

See a Rugged Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Transport Back to the 1800s for Their New Show

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new show is revealing a different side of the country duo. They may always look glamorous while performing on stage, but their latest adventure has them leaning into their grittier side. The longtime couple are starring in a new show together for the first time, and filming it was anything but an easy experience for the country superstars.
TV & VIDEOS
#Christmas Song
country1025.com

Dan + Shay Release Brand New Christmas Song ‘Officially Christmas’

Dan + Shay are again spreading Christmas cheer with the release of their brand-new holiday song, “Officially Christmas,” having shared the Amazon Original, “Pick Out A Christmas Tree,” earlier this month. In 2020, the duo released their first original holiday songs, “Take Me Home For Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas,”...
MUSIC
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Shocks Fans With His Incredible New Look for '1883'

Tim McGraw is growing a beard for his role in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff. When he posted a Halloween picture on Instagram, fans could believe how much his beard had grown. Tim McGraw is once again making headlines — only this time, it’s not for his music or acting. Instead,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Wednesday Campanella Drops New Songs 'Alice' & 'Buckingham' With New Singer Utaha

"I hope our music is listened to, enjoyed by, and loved by many people." J-pop group Wednesday Campanella, featuring new vocalist Utaha, released two new songs called "Alice" and "Buckingham" on Wednesday, along with accompanying music videos. Both songs were produced by member Hidefumi Kenmochi. The lyrics of "Alice" draws...
MUSIC
energy941.com

Silk Sonic Drops Video For New Song “Smokin Out the Window”

Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — are back with the third single from their upcoming debut album. As with their previous singles “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate,” “Smokin Out the Window” nods to the classic sounds of ’70s soul, and a retro video features Bruno, Anderson and their backup singers performing choreography on the stage set of a non-existent TV show.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Watch Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in Teaser for 'Yellowstone' Prequel

Season four of Paramount Network’s drama Yellowstone premiered on Sunday with Kevin Costner leading the powerful Dutton family through its trials. The Duttons will get their own origin story in the upcoming prequel 1883, which stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton. The teaser for the new show also aired on Sunday.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Praises Faith Hill’s Cowgirl Grit on ‘1883’ Set

We are so close to the premiere of 1883 and there is so much to be excited about. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill for instance. The husband-wife duo star in the origin series. It has to be fun to work with your significant other on such an awesome project. While the two usually make a living singing and writing songs, they aren’t strangers to the camera. However, this is the first television series that either of them has taken part in.
CELEBRITIES
q106fm.com

Franz Ferdinand dropping new song Tuesday

Do you want to hear new Franz Ferdinand music? Well, you won’t have to wait much longer. The “Take Me Out” rockers have announced they’ll be releasing a new song Tuesday, November 2. It’s set to debut on BBC Radio 6 at noon ET, followed by a world YouTube premiere at 2 p.m. ET.
MUSIC
purecountry1067.com

Mariah Carey collaborates with Khalid and Kirk Franklin on “Fall in Love at Christmas”; announces new Christmas special for Apple TV+

Mariah Carey has released her latest single titled “Fall in Love at Christmas” teaming up with fellow artists Khalid and Kirk Franklin. The trio also released the music video for their song, filmed in Carey’s Butterfly Lounge and featuring Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who make a cameo towards the end of the music video.
CELEBRITIES

