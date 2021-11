Accident on Winding Way Bridge Injures Motorcycle Rider. A major injury occurred to a motorcyclist on November 5 in Sacramento after the rider collided with a vehicle. The accident happened around 1:34 p.m along Winding Way on the bridge just east of College Oak Drive. Traffic was halted in both directions on College Oak, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), while the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital and the scene cleared. Both vehicles were towed from the accident site, and an investigation was conducted into the cause of the major injury accident by authorities.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO