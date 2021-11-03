CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Pfizer COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old will be available at two Metro locations starting Monday

By Lamar J. Hopkins
 6 days ago
Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the health officials, the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old would also be at the health department’s community pop-up vaccination clinics.

Officials say that the vaccine will be available with local pediatricians, nearby pharmacies, grocery locations, and walk-in clinics.

According to the statement, the centers are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

  • Former Kmart – 2491 Murfreesboro Pike
  • 28th Avenue North Site – 350 28th Avenue North

Metro Schools are also hosting multiple free drive-thru vaccine clinics where students can get the vaccine for ages 5-11 and ages 12-17 as well as Pfizer booster shots available for adults 18 and older who are eligible.

More information here.

This story will be updated.

Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
