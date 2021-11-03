CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscoe, IL

Roscoe flooded with trick-or-treaters after moving Halloween observance to Saturday

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dC1PS_0clrrrrx00

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Roscoe residents are voicing disappointment with how the Village’s trick-or-treating schedule was handled this year after a deluge of children arrived in town to celebrate Halloween a day early.

Roscoe was the only local community to hold Halloween trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 30th instead of the 31st. Village leaders said they made a decision to celebrate the holiday on a Saturday to ease traffic during the work week.

But resident Angelique Thomas said her neighborhood saw four times the normal number of kids as neighboring communities took advantage of the early trick-or-treating opportunity.

“We went from having a good time to being very nervous about our kids running around and, finally, parents just standing in the middle of the street and blocking cars so the kids could go and be safe. Yeah, so it was not fun or safe at that point,” Thomas said.

Village of Roscoe Trustee Anthony Keene said, “We ask people, we publicize things. We put things on the different media formats. We got stuff on Facebook, NextDoor. So, we need participation. This is our community and we work for this community. So, you know, if people are upset, we need to understand why.”

Keene said trustees are already discussing new parking restrictions for next year, in order to alleviate some of the problems.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“Festival of Lights” traffic jam solutions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford holiday staple will return in just a few weeks. For 32 years, “Festival of Lights” has brought joy to the community, but the popular tradition has also created a few traffic issues. The lights are being strung out at Sinissippi Park in preparation for “Festival of Lights,” but at […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Smashing pumpkins at the Discovery Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fall stateline tradition kept on rolling in the “Forest City,” or should it be smashing? Every year, the Discovery Center, 711 N Main St, sets up their parking lot to hurl pumpkins in the air, trying to hit a target. They hit the target on the first two tries this […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Sheriffs introduce “Bear Comfort Kits” for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Sheriff’s offices received another tool to assist children during distressing calls. They are called “Sheriff Bear Comfort Kits.” Kits include a teddy bear, coloring book, stickers and a frisbee. They will be handed out to kids involved in traumatizing situations, including domestic violence, car accidents or shootings. The Illinois Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Schnucks raises $150K for Rockford non-profit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Spare change from a trip to the grocery store meant support for a stateline non-profit. Schnucks customers donated more than $150,000 to the United Way. It was part of the grocery chain’s annual “Round Up at the Register” fundraiser held last month. All donations stay in the Rockford region, and will […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roscoe, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Normal, IL
Roscoe, IL
Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Giving blood in honor of veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock River Valley Blood Center is honoring service members this week, leading up to Veteran’s Day. The organization is hosting a series of blood drives, which RRVBC hopes will inspire residents to roll up their sleeve in honor of veteran’s service to the country. Donors can head to any of the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Veterans treated to breakfast as way of thanks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local group showed their appreciation for the men and women who fought for the U.S. by taking them to get a warm meal. Veteran’s Day is coming up, and as a way to thank those who served, the Northern Illinois Republican Women welcomed dozens of veterans to the “Machine Shed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Durand center hosts fundraiser to continue helping animals

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A local wildlife rehabilitation center hosted their biggest fundraiser of the year, hoping to hit goals to keep the facility functioning. Hoo Haven, 10823 Cleveland Rd, helps between 800 to 1,000 wildlife animals a year. They welcomed residents to the grounds on Sunday to explore all that the center does. Organizers […]
DURAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford tackles food insecurity with free groceries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thousands of families have filled pantries after a pop-up grocery store in Rockford offered free food. Nicor Gas and Goodr, a Georgia-based food waste management and hunger relief company, partnered to host the stores. Rockford was one of three cities that the companies picked to have their pop-up shop. Johnson Elementary […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treaters
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy