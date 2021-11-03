Sheffield firm nears end of decade-long work on Parliament's roof

Black Londoners using e-scooters are three times more likely to be stopped and twice as likely to face a potential prosecution than their white counterparts, provisional new figures indicate. Black residents of the capital are also half as likely to be allowed to continue on with a warning and face no further action, the figures, obtained by Freedom of Information requests by climate charity Possible, show. E-scooters are an increasingly popular form of transport but occupy a legal grey area in the UK; they are widely available for purchase but cannot be used on public pavements and roads as they...

