CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Sheffield firm nears end of decade-long work on Parliament's roof

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sheffield firm has nearly finished 10 years of work replacing the Victorian cast-iron roof on the Houses of Parliament. Thousands of the large tiles were removed and sent to Shepley Engineers where those that could be repaired were restored and repainted. Work was also carried out on the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Tab

Sheffield named UK’s greenest city

Sheffield has been named the greenest city in the UK, a new study reports. The study carried out by retail bank Natwest in collaboration with experts from the university of Southampton, scored the top 25 cities in six key categories. These included the city’s green space, energy use and production,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Black Londoners ‘three times more likely to be stopped for using e-scooters’

Black Londoners using e-scooters are three times more likely to be stopped and twice as likely to face a potential prosecution than their white counterparts, provisional new figures indicate. Black residents of the capital are also half as likely to be allowed to continue on with a warning and face no further action, the figures, obtained by Freedom of Information requests by climate charity Possible, show. E-scooters are an increasingly popular form of transport but occupy a legal grey area in the UK; they are widely available for purchase but cannot be used on public pavements and roads as they...
SOCIETY
BBC

UK property still a sellers' market says Rightmove

UK property remains a sellers' market, according to property portal Rightmove, with Grays in Essex named as the top spot for vendors. It said eight in 10 properties listed for sale on the website in the area have already had offers accepted. Some coastal towns also appear on the list...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Roof Tiles#Sheffield#Uk#Victorian#The Houses Of Parliament#Shepley Engineers#The Parliamentary Estate#Bbc Yorkshire
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Under-fire Johnson skips UK MPs debate on standards system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday rejected pressure to appear at an emergency debate on parliamentary standards, where he was accused of leading his party "through the sewers" following days of sleaze claims. The debate was held as calls mounted for an independent inquiry into allegations of apparent corruption and inappropriate conduct within the Conservative party and government. Last week the government caused outrage by trying to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process, which would have prevented the 30-day suspension of a Tory MP found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. Although Johnson abandoned the unprecedented move within 24 hours -- prompting the lawmaker, Owen Paterson, to resign from parliament -- it threw the spotlight on a raft of allegations around MPs' behaviour.
POLITICS
The Independent

Review author hails fintech funding boost as ‘final piece of jigsaw’

The author of a Government-commissioned review of UK fintech has heralded a funding boost the final “piece of the jigsaw” needed to deliver a strategy for the sector, even as a major industry body attacked the Government for failing to act fast enough.Ron Kalifa, who delivered an independent review of UK fintech on behalf of the Treasury earlier this year, told the PA news agency that £5 million funding for the Centre for Finance Innovation and Technology (Cfit) announced in the Spending Review will be key to delivering a national strategy for fintech.Mr Kalifa said: “That is really the main...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Construction
BBC

Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse

The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse. The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times. The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Autistic Hull man goes home after 15 years in hospital

A man with autism who has spent nearly half his life detained in a mental health hospital has been released after a long campaign by his mother. Ryan Clarke, 32, had been in hospital since 2006. His mother, Sharon, from Doncaster said he was "over the moon" to return home...
MENTAL HEALTH
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Hull fire crews attacked for second time in two days

Firefighters in Hull have been attacked for the second time in two days - prompting a fire chief to condemn "mindless acts of aggression". A crew attending a blaze on Monday night were "pelted with missiles" after a similar attack on Sunday forced another to withdraw. Humberside Fire and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

RSPCA appeals for information after ‘hunt rider’ filmed hitting and kicking horse

The RSPCA is appealing for information from witnesses after it was alerted to “upsetting” footage of a hunt rider apparently kicking and hitting a horse.Anti-hunting group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs posted a video to social media showing a woman being aggressive with the animal after it ran into a road.The rider, from the Rutland-based foxhound pack Cottesmore Hunt, is shown kicking the horse before pulling it by the reins into a vehicle.Conservationist and TV presenter Chris Packham alerted the RSPCA to the video on Twitter, adding: “Good afternoon [RSPCA] as a VP [vice president] can I call upon you to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

RSPCA investigates footage appearing to show hunt rider kicking horse

The RSPCA is investigating footage which appears to show a huntswoman slapping a horse in the face. The UK’s national body for hunting on Sunday night condemned the video shared widely on social media, in which a woman appears to kick and slap a horse numerous times after it canters into a road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Morrisons supermarket funds trial feeding cows red UK seaweed to cut carbon emissions

A supermarket is planning to trial the use of seaweed to potentially help reduce the amount of methane produced by cattle.Morrisons is funding the three-year experiment with Queen’s University Belfast to find out how effective feeding cows seaweed from the Irish and British coasts will be in cutting emissions of the greenhouse gas.Methane is 30 times more effective in trapping heat into the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.The research programme, led by Professor Sharon Huws and Dr Katerina Theodoridou of the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at the university, will also see if feeding cattle seaweed would improve the animals’...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Northern lights: Pictures show spectacular aurora borealis display visible as far south as Devon

British stargazers braved the autumn chill on Wednesday evening to take in the spectacular green flare of the northern lights over the night sky.A common sight over the Arctic, northern Canada, Scandinavia and Russia, the aurora borealis is rarely seen over the UK but was this time spotted as far south as Devon, with the Met Office attributing the phenomenon to a “coronal mass ejection” from the sun.These explosions of hot plasma on the surface of the star expel billion-tonne clouds of electrically-charged solar particles, which travel millions of miles through space at speeds of 2 million miles per hour...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with several people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to set off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham Airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick airport.pic.twitter.com/g26GHEeZjO—...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy