Buffs in the NFL: Winfree Records First NFL Reception

By Anthony Kazmierczak
ralphiereport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Davante Adams and Allen Lazard placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) on injured reserve, the Green Bay Packers turned to their practice squad for help at wide receiver ahead of last Thursday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Enter Juwann Winfree, who was elevated from the practice squad...

CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
The Spun

Jordan Love Has Blunt Admission Following Sunday’s Performance

The first NFL start of Jordan Love’s career didn’t go very well. Green Bay lost to Kansas City, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Packers’ defense played extremely well, but Love and Co. were unable to get anything of significance going on offense. Love finished the game with 190 passing yards...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2 Words Of Advice For Joe Burrow

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers imparted valuable wisdom to Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Packers’ thrilling overtime win over the Bengals on Sunday. He couldn’t say enough about how talented a quarterback Burrow is. Burrow’s competitive...
NFL
FanSided

3 Packers who have offered almost nothing to the team in 2021

Three Packers players who have offered almost nothing to the team so far in 2021. The Green Bay Packers have had a lot of success so far this year. Despite having played six of their opening nine games on the road and missing a number of key players throughout the regular season to date, the Packers have come through with seven victories on the board.
NFL
On3.com

Jordan Love addresses first NFL start, vaccination status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who’s been long viewed as the heir to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will get his first NFL start Sunday — albeit, maybe for the wrong reasons. Love was suddenly thrust into the rotation after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, which was...
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 9

A statement game and the Saints delivered! The New Orleans Saints were resilient in their division defeat of the Buccaneers without Jameis Winston. New Orleans is now within a half-game of leading the division that most thought was locked up by the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 8 underdogs: Will the Steelers knock off the Browns? Can the Lions record their first win?

4-3 WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland) The Browns took care of business against Denver minus their starting signal-caller in Baker Mayfield﻿, the league's top ground duo in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin and a host of other humans. Chubb and Conklin are back in practice, but Case Keenum might have to make another start in place of the ailing Mayfield, this time against Pittsburgh's dark-magic defensive front led by game-wrecking nightmares T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward﻿. The Steelers are coming off a bye and hungry to erase memories of January's hyper-ugly wild-card melt at the hands of a Browns team that's currently in a vicious battle with the injury bug. The underrated absence of rookie defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) strips Cleveland of a laser-quick X-factor who doubles as Pro Football Focus' third-ranked linebacker. Yes, Pittsburgh's offense is tough on the eyes with Stone Age pony Ben Roethlisberger chucking quick-release lobs, but the weaponry -- Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool -- is proven, while rookie runner Najee Harris is a willing, do-everything workhorse out of the backfield. Superstitious types will note that Cleveland is roughly 0-26 when Jim Nantz and Tony Romo call the action. ("Uh-oh, Jim! I think Big Ben's still got it!" -- Romo, definitely at some point on Sunday.) Prepare for a Halloween nail-biter in which Pittsburgh attempts to fill Cleveland's bag with candy apples doused in kerosene.
NFL
uscannenbergmedia.com

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Cardinals take first loss of season

Welcome to Week 8′s NFL Power Rankings. After Monday night’s game each week, I’ll be evaluating the week’s games and ranking the top 10 teams in the NFL. Before we begin, here are a few things to keep in mind that I take into consideration when making my choices:. 1....
NFL
Yardbarker

The most significant worst-to-first NFL teams

Before reshaping NFC West franchises' trajectories, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay were Washington staffers. Kyle and HC Mike Shanahan (feat. tight ends coach and future Washington OC McVay) keyed a turnaround that became a one-off but impacted NFL playbooks and coaching carousels. After trading three first-round picks for Robert Griffin III, Washington saw its QB edge Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Washington's offense climbed from 26th in 2011 -- a 5-11 season -- to fourth in a 10-6 year. RG3's knee injuries led to this setup falling apart quickly, but the Griffin-Alfred Morris run game (2,418 yards) shined in 2012.
NFL

