Summit Hotel Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The results exceeded...

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
