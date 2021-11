FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – TCU faithful are sharing their feelings one day after the university announced the Horned Frogs head football coach for more than two decades was gone. The university said it came to a mutual agreement to part ways with Gary Patterson on Sunday, Oct. 31. “When I heard the news, I didn’t really believe it,” said Charles Stuart, a sophomore at TCU. Patterson’s sudden departure sent shock waves across campus. “He’s been here for a really long time and started our winning streak,” said freshman Jerilyn White. During his tenure, Patterson turned TCU into a nationally-recognized program in football. He led the team...

