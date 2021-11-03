CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Borussia Dortmund player ratings from 3-1 loss to Ajax

By Tushar Bahl
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Borussia Dortmund were handed a 3-1 defeat by Ajax in the UEFA Champions League group stage after Mats Hummels received a controversial red card. Borussia Dortmund suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Ajax on matchday...

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Borussia Dortmund eyeing kid brother of Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing the kid brother of Jude Bellingham. Just like Jude, Jobe Bellingham is coming through the academy system of Birmingham City. BILD says BVB have been watching 16 year-old Jobe's progress and wish to bring him to Germany in 2022. Jobe plays as a winger and has...
SOCCER
FanSided

Reinier’s father: Forward’s situation at Borussia Dortmund very strange

Reinier’s father Mauro Brasília has commented on the highly rated youngster’s lack of playing time at Borussia Dortmund. Reinier joined Borussia Dortmund on a two year loan deal from Real Madrid ahead of the 2020/21 season with the expectation that he could make his breakthrough just like Achraf Hakimi, who followed a similar path. But the 19 year old has endured a difficult loan spell so far. And his father Mauro Brasília has admitted his frustration at the player’s situation at BVB, calling it very strange.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 'eyeing a swoop for Jude Bellingham's 16-year-old younger brother Jobe' two years on from splashing out £30m to land Three Lions star from Birmingham City

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly lining up a swoop for Jude Bellingham's younger brother, Jobe, 16, from Birmingham City. Jude, 18, made the move from St Andrews to Dortmund two years ago, snubbing Manchester United to seal a £30million switch to the Bundesliga outfit. The England international has since gone from...
SOCCER
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund reportedly interested in signing Jobe Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund have once again been linked with speculation surrounding a move for Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of current BVB star Jude Bellingham. Borussia Dortmund have been linked with young teenage winger Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City in recent days, per Sport Bild. These links are not completely new, considering the younger brother of Jude Bellingham was informally tipped for a move to the club by former interim coach Edin Terzic during his spell at the helm. Terzic, now Dortmund’s technical director, stated then that the club wouldn’t have anything against a move for the younger Bellingham brother, but that they would have to wait for the right time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Hummels
Person
Dusan Tadic
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Gregor Kobel
Person
Davy Klaassen
FanSided

Dan-Axel Zagadou makes his return from injury for the Borussia Dortmund U-23s

Dan-Axel Zagadou made his first appearance since March as he played close to 70 minutes for the Borussia Dortmund U-23s on Saturday. It has been a long road to recovery for Dan-Axel Zagadou, who underwent knee surgery in March. The young defender finally made his return to action on Saturday as he started for the Borussia Dortmund U-23s in their 3. Liga clash against Viktoria Berlin. Summer signing Soumaila Coulibaly came off the bench in the game, making his first appearance for the Black and Yellows.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

SSFC Spotlight: Lennard Maloney debuts for Borussia Dortmund

With the 2022 World Cup still over a year away, there is always the potential for a new player to work his way into the national team. Center back Lennard Maloney recently made his first-team debut in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld. While only a brief substitute appearance, the U.S. youth international has quietly been growing over the past year and could experience an unexpected breakthrough with continued experience.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Father of Real Madrid midfielder Reinier hits out at Borussia Dortmund

The father of Reinier Jesus admits they're frustrated with his treatment at Borussia Dortmund. The midfielder is in the second of a two-season loan at Dortmund from Real Madrid. However, the youngster has barely featured under coach Marco Rose this season. Mauro Brasilia told Goal: "Something very strange is happening...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Ajax#Uefa Champions League#Matchday
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund to face FC St. Pauli in the third round of the DFB-Pokal

The draw for the round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal has been made and Borussia Dortmund will go up against 2. Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli. Borussia Dortmund have been handed a tricky draw in the third round of the DFB-Pokal. Marco Rose’s side will make the trip to the Millerntor Stadion to take on 2. Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli. The tie will take place on 18–19 January, 2022.
UEFA
FanSided

CONFIRMED Borussia Dortmund lineup vs FC Köln

Borussia Dortmund host FC Köln in the Bundesliga this weekend as they look to keep pace with league leaders Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund take on FC Köln this weekend aiming to continue their excellent run of form in the Bundesliga. The Black and Yellows have won six of their last seven games in the league. But Köln have also made a strong start to the season and could prove to be a tricky opponent for Dortmund on Saturday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 'put a huge £101m price tag on Jude Bellingham as they look to fend off interest from Liverpool'... and he's the 'No 1 target' for Jurgen Klopp, in a move which would smash club's transfer record

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly landed starlet Jude Bellingham with a hefty £101million price tag as they look to fend off interest from Liverpool. Bellingham has quickly cemented his spot as one of the world's most exciting talents during his time in Germany, and is coveted by a number of elite clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
ESPN

Borussia Dortmund ease past Cologne at home to stay second

Borussia Dortmund did not need many chances and scored once in each half to beat Cologne 2-0 on Saturday with an efficient display that kept them a point behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Dortmund, missing more than half a dozen players through injury including top scorer Erling Haaland, squandered a...
MLS
FanSided

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs FC Köln: Live Stream, TV info

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to maintain their fine run of form in the Bundesliga this weekend as they take on FC Köln. Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action this weekend, and a tricky test awaits them at the Signal Iduna Park against FC Köln. The Billy Goats have made a strong start to the season and could cause a few problems to the Dortmund defence. Steffen Baumgart’s side are eighth in the Bundesliga standings and came from two goals down to earn a point against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.
SOCCER
FanSided

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Talking points ahead of Bundesliga clash

Borussia Dortmund switch their focus back to the Bundesliga this weekend and a tough away game against RB Leipzig awaits them. The Black and Yellows have won each of their last four matches in the Bundesliga. But Leipzig are slowly finding their form and will be aiming to continue their rise up the standings with a win on Saturday. Here are three talking points ahead of the game.
UEFA
FanSided

Another blow for Borussia Dortmund: Emre Can suffers muscle injury

Borussia Dortmund will have to make do without Emre Can for their next three games after the midfielder suffered a muscle injury. The injury bug continues to bite Borussia Dortmund, and this time it is Emre Can who has gone down with a muscle injury. Marco Rose confirmed during his press conference on Friday that the versatile midfielder will be sidelined until after the international break with a ‘minor muscle injury’.
SOCCER
FanSided

FanSided

179K+
Followers
369K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy