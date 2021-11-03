Borussia Dortmund player ratings from 3-1 loss to Ajax

Borussia Dortmund have once again been linked with speculation surrounding a move for Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of current BVB star Jude Bellingham. Borussia Dortmund have been linked with young teenage winger Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City in recent days, per Sport Bild. These links are not completely new, considering the younger brother of Jude Bellingham was informally tipped for a move to the club by former interim coach Edin Terzic during his spell at the helm. Terzic, now Dortmund’s technical director, stated then that the club wouldn’t have anything against a move for the younger Bellingham brother, but that they would have to wait for the right time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO