Kleber is dealing with a strained oblique and is expected to miss at least the next 7-to-10 days, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports. Kleber was initially diagnosed with a back strain, but further evaluations revealed a strained oblique, which will likely keep him out for the better part of the next two weeks. Kleber hasn't been much of a fantasy factor this season, though he did erupt for 12 points, 10 boards and six blocks against the Spurs on Thursday.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO