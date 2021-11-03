CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus And Boeing Expect Slow Widebody Demand Recovery

Aviation Week
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the industry heads into the first major air show since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many airlines are benefitting from improved...

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

KC-46A To Account For 18.8% Of In-Service Global Tankers By 2030

On Oct. 28 Japan took delivery of the first of four Boeing KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft. The delivery is the first to an international customer, marking an important milestone for the program as it seeks to replicate its success in the U.S. with an expanded presence in export markets. Israel also has ordered four aircraft and is expected to increase that buy to eight over the coming years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Airbus Begins 100% SAF Flight Trials

Airbus Helicopters has performed what it claims to be the first helicopter flight on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), albeit powering only one of the two engines on the H225 testbed. The flight trial took place from the company’s facility in Marignane, France, on Nov. 9. It used a SAF derived...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ftnnews.com

Turkish Airlines' Q3 Profits Show Strong Recovery in Demand

The global aviation sector is leaving behind the biggest crisis in its history with the heaviest losses that spanned over a year. During these difficult times, Turkish Airlines managed to wrap up the third quarter of 2021 with 722 million USD real operating profit and 735 million USD net profit despite the effects of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awin#Mro#Awst
Aviation Week

Embraer Unveils 9- To 50-Seat Sustainable Aircraft Concepts

Embraer has unveiled a series of 9- to 50-seat sustainable aircraft concepts designed to revitalize regional connectivity as digitalization enables more people to live and work away from major cities. The family of Energia-branded concepts are aimed to enter into service between 2030 and 2040. With... Subscription Required. Embraer Unveils...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Japan Studies Hydrogen Aircraft, Ultra-Light Structures

Japan has launched two projects to develop technologies for next-generation commercial aircraft. One covers “core technologies” for hydrogen-powered aircraft and the other “drastic weight reduction” of major structural parts. The contracts were awarded Nov. 5 by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial... Subscription Required. Japan Studies Hydrogen Aircraft, Ultra-Light Structures is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Boeing vs. Airbus: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

Given the uncertain global geopolitical environment—with emerging threats from countries such as China and Russia—the Biden administration plans to invest more in advanced military hardware. Thus, Airbus (EADSY) and Boeing (BA) should benefit from this. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defense and Space. In comparison, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), in Chicago, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, and missile defense worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hotel Online

Forecast: U.S. Hotel Demand and ADR Will Near Full Recovery in 2022

NEW YORK — November 8, 2021 — U.S. hotel demand as well as average daily rate (ADR) on a nominal basis will near full recovery in 2022, according to the upgraded forecast just released by STR and Tourism Economics at the 43rd Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference. Additionally, revenue per available room (RevPAR) on a nominal basis is projected to be fully recovered in 2023.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Aviation Week

Safran Sees Strong Fourth-Quarter Engine Aftermarket Spending

Average material spend on CFM International engine overhauls remains slightly lower than in 2020, but general aftermarket trends are improving, Safran executives report. The 50-50 joint venture partner in CFM alongside GE said civil engine aftermarket business rose 24% in the 2021 third quarter (Q3)... Safran Sees Strong Fourth-Quarter Engine...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

European ATM Continues On Its Winding Road To Modernization

The modernization of air traffic management in Europe, which thus far has been a protracted process, may benefit from a new impetus. The COVID-19 crisis highlighted the inadequacy of the business model used by European air navigation service providers. And it gave them time to think. Switzerland’s... European ATM Continues...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

ALC Sees Strong Recovery In Narrowbody Aircraft Demand

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has reported that demand for narrowbody aircraft has come back strong at or above pre-pandemic levels. As the worldwide airline industry recovers, these aircraft have been in higher demand than manufacturers and lessors are able to provide. This simple equation of supply and demand has led to favorable lease rates for ALC, though not all aircraft are equal on this front.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

KLM CEO Confident In Return Of Good Times

When the US announced in late September that it would reopen borders to vaccinated Europeans, KLM president and CEO Pieter Elbers noted to himself that the all-important transatlantic market had been effectively closed for 557 days. The opening, now pegged for Nov. 8, is hugely significant for two... KLM CEO...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Finally Cancels Its 30 Airbus A320neo Aircraft Order

Alaska Airlines no longer has an order for 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft on the books. Airbus released updated orders and deliveries numbers of October with no Airbus A320neo orders recorded for Alaska Airlines. Further, Alaska Airlines also has indicated it no longer has any Airbus aircraft orders remaining. Alaska Airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

How the Pentagon Is Moving Toward ‘Smart’ Jet-Powered UAS

Two newly awarded contracts show the U.S. Air Force’s long series of experiments with software-piloted, low-cost aircraft will continue beyond the Skyborg program with future rounds of tests on a second generation of so-called “attritable” designs configured for carrying sensors and weapons. The Off... How the Pentagon Is Moving Toward...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Operators' Survey: Dassault's Falcon 2000

The original Falcon 2000, powered by two GE/Allied Signal 738 engines, first flew in 1993 and was certified in 1995 as Dassault’s entry into an entirely new twin-engine large-cabin aircraft segment. Because the Falcon 2000 cabin uses the same cross section as the larger Falcon 900, it’s been viewed as a roomy, yet more economical, transcontinental alternative to its three-engine international big brother.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Boeing May Launch 777X Freighter Variant At Dubai Airshow

Debuting at an international event for the first time, Boeing’s 777X is expected to make headlines at this year’s Dubai Airshow—but not for the reasons the U.S. manufacturer could have imagined when the world’s biggest twinjet was triumphantly launched amid record orders at the same show eight years... Boeing May...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Have More Boeing 737s Or Airbus A320s Been Built?

In the long-running battle for the most delivered aircraft, is Boeing or Airbus winning? Boeing obviously launched the 737 long before Airbus launched the A320. This early start served Boeing well for many years, but Airbus has caught up recently. The A320 has moved ahead in sales – but the 737 retains the lead for aircraft delivered.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Airbus A321 Tianjin Assembly Line To Be Operational By End Of 2022

Airbus China has signed a cooperation framework agreement with current partners the Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone and state-owned airframer AVIC to upgrade Airbus’ final assembly line (FAL) in Tianjin to handle the Airbus A321. Conversion work will begin in July 2022 and the A321 line is set to... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy