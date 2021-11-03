CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Trivia test

By Clarke County Democrat
Clarke County Democrat
 5 days ago

1. TELEVISION: What was the name of Jay’s dog in “Modern Family”? 2....

www.clarkecountydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

10 O’ Clock Trivia answers October 2021

We play every weekday around 10:13 am. Call 920 406 1011 to play! Get past answers here:. Tuesday 10/26/21-The average person does this twice a day. What is it? (20 years ago we did it 5 times a day.) Answer: Talk on the phone. Monday 10/25/21-Around 1/3 of women say...
TV & VIDEOS
KTAL

Trivia Tuesday!!! Disney Edition

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh finish the Bread they started yesterday and get ready for the oven. They stretch it out and get it set in the baking pan; then, they let it rise a second time then pop it in the oven. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.
TV & VIDEOS
The Post and Courier

Do the timewarp and the trivia with this week's 'Rocky Horror' trivia

Happy "Halloweek" everyone! To celebrate the season, this week’s trivia is based around the iconic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The film, starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, was released almost 50 years ago. Although it was not initially a hit with the critics, as time passed the film grew in popularity eventually gaining an international cult following.
ENTERTAINMENT
fox2detroit.com

Halloween trivia on the Nine

Even as Halloween continues to evolve into one of scary costumes and a wealth of candy, there's lots of historical lore that led to the creation of such a well-known holiday. Here's some trivia about its history.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geography#Hemispheres Of Earth#Television#Trivia
Boomer Magazine

Travel Trivia Quiz and Crossword Puzzle

Check your knowledge of books, movies, and famous travelers in the Boomer exclusive travel trivia quiz and crossword puzzle. “The World is a book, and those who do not travel read only a page.” – Saint Augustine. TRAVEL TRIVIA QUIZ. 1. This movie offers an important travel tip: Do not...
TRAVEL
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
WFAA

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Richard 'Dick' Evans, Prolific TV Actor, Dead at 86

Actor Richard Evans passed away earlier this month at the age of 86, The Hollywood Reporter just revealed. The TV star - often credited as "Dick Evans" - passed away on Whibdey Island in Washington state. He was suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer, according to his family. Evans...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Zac Efron Says He 'Fell in Love With Jessica Alba,' Sending Fans Spinning

Zac Efron and Jessica Alba worked on an ad campaign promoting travel to Dubai with a number of fake movie trailers that left fans hoping for an actual film team-up between the two actors. The Baywatch actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram profile, joking In the caption that this was "the actual moment I fell in love with [Jessica Alba] in Dubai." Alba has been married to Cash Warren since 2008, but fans in Efron's comments were living for the drama.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

Kevin Costner leads the series as family man John Dutton, who heads up the Yellowstone Ranch. In real life, Kevin is something of a family man himself and is both a father and a grandfather! The 66-year-old has been married twice over his lifetime. He got hitched for the first time in 1975 when he was still in college to fellow student Cindy Silva. While together, they welcomed three children: daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe. All three are now in their thirties and have children of their own.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Falynn Pina Guobadia Is a Mother of Three Boys With Another Child on the Way

With the bombshell revelation of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s engagement, Simon’s ex-wife Falynn Pina Guobadia has finally spoken her piece about the drama. Although there were disgraceful accusations being thrown out against the star, Falynn has since cleared her name and has been focused on moving on with her life. And that includes keeping her family as a No.1 priority.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy