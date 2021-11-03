CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brooks closing in on return to Grizzlies

By Mike Ceide
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS — Sidelined since the start of the season, it looks like Dillon Brooks is getting closer to making his return to the Grizzlies.

Jackson leads Grizzlies to second win over Denver in three days

The team’s fifth year guard, taking part in a simulated game Wednesday with the Grizzlies’ GLeague affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

Brooks has yet to play this season after breaking his hand over the summer, an injury that needed further rehab right before the season tipped off.  But this simulated game is another step in the right direction for Brooks, who averaged over 17 points a game last year for the Grizz.

We expect an update on Brooks’ timeline in the coming days.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
NBA

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks could be back in lineup 'pretty soon'

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks continues to work his way back from a broken left hand, and coach Taylor Jenkins expects him back on the floor “pretty soon,” adding Monday night that “everything’s trending the right direction.”. Brooks hasn’t yet made his 2021-22 season debut and disclosed in September at...
NBA
WREG

Grizzlies need overtime but knock off Timberwolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points, Brandon Clarke finished with 20 points and nine rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies put together a furious fourth-quarter rally before defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-118 in overtime. Memphis trailed by as many as 16 with 7:30 left in regulation Monday before a 21-4 rally. The Timberwolves […]
NBA
