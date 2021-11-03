Duluth Photographer Captures Amazing October Northern Lights Activity

While rare, the Northern Lights were visible enough to be photographed by some of our viewers at Pyramid Lake Wednesday night. The lights don’t usually travel this far south, but it is possible if the aurora is big enough. The forecast moves a bit to the north Thursday night, closer to the Portland, Oregon area. The Space Weather Prediction Center is a good place to go for aurora forecasts. The scientific term for the Northern Lights is Aurora Borealis in the northern hemisphere, and can produce waves of green or red light. According to NASA, this happens as a result of particles from the sun bumping into the earth’s atmosphere. As the particles bump into each other, energy is increased and light is released. The stream of moving particles coming off of the sun is called the solar wind. The bigger the aurora the farther south the Northern Lights can be seen. The aurora forecast can go out three days max, and it’s not expected to be as impressive here Thursday night. Weather also plays a role. The sky must be clear and dark in order to see the light show. The best time to see the lights is usually around midnight.

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO