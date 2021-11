NEEDHAM (CBS) – At the Needham Vaccine Center on Chestnut Street on Wednesday, kids as young as 5-years-old were already getting COVID-19 vaccine shots, a day after the CDC approved them. Elsewhere, other parents hit roadblocks. “Nothing’s available nearby,” said Natick mom Morgen Willis. She spent all morning trying to get a shot scheduled for her 5-year-old, Milo. “I feel frustrated,” she said. “I do wish that our local government and our federal government valued children because I think they’ve given up a lot, and I think it would’ve been the least we could do to have everything ready to go.” A boy gets...

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO