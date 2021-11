(St. Paul, MN) -- The state is gearing up to reopen dozens of driver exam stations. The Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services announced Monday that five DPS-DVS exam stations will be opening back up again over the next ten days. According to department officials, the openings will occur in St. Peter, Thief River Falls, Glencoe, Red Wing and Hutchinson. News of the reopenings come after Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order last year closing down many testing sites to slow down the spread of COVD-19. The exam station in St. Peter is set to reopen today.

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO