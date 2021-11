As of November 1st, Minnesotans who fail to show up for their driver's license road appointment will receive a $20 fine, under a new law. I didn't even know this was a thing. I was excited to get my driver's license when it came time to test. According to the website for the MN Department of Public Safety, there are so many "no-shows" that some steps needed to be taken. I don't know why it would be a problem, they do give you a 24 hour period to cancel your appointment and they can do it online. One of the main sites to do so is drive.mn.gov.

