Welcome back, Pioneer Day!

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
Pfizer-BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 booster shot for all adults ages 18 and up, a move the company has been angling for over the past several months. Pfizer’s request will now be considered by the FDA, which will make...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced on Tuesday that he will not run for Senate in 2022 and will instead seek another term as governor. "I'd rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results. That's why I am going to run for a fourth term," Sununu said speaking from Concord, N.H.
A man wanted by the FBI for allegedly assaulting police officers at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has fled to Belarus and is attempting to claim political asylum there, according to local media. Evan Neumann, who according to a March 23 District of Columbia court filing is wanted...
Rep. Paul Gosar 's (R-Ariz.) sister said Tuesday that other lawmakers do not hold her brother accountable after he tweeted a video earlier this week that depicted violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . "I have proximity to this sociopath who has been elected from a very...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — worth about $20 billion — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend. Tesla shares slumped in early trading Monday. Musk said he would abide by...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday that some may have felt "misled" by his comments on Covid-19 vaccines. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius XM, Rodgers confirmed he’s unvaccinated; claimed he's allergic to vaccines and has taken ivermectin; said he is the victim of a “woke mob”; and acknowledged he's been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
Travis Scott and the organizers of the Astroworld music festival should have stopped the event when they realized members of the crowd were in danger, Houston's fire chief said in a new interview Tuesday. Eight people were killed, including two teenagers, when a crowd surged toward the stage. "Absolutely. Look:...
President Biden on Tuesday spoke with the chief executives of four major retailers and shipping companies about efforts by the administration and private sector to ease supply chain disruptions. Biden spoke with Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon, UPS CEO Carol Tomé, FedEx Chairman and CEO Frederick Smith, and Target...
Comments / 0