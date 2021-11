This week on the Buffalo No-Huddle brought to you by Ficarella’s Pizzeria (Get your Fic’s) and Genesee Community College, hosts Jimi Jamm and Marc Tillery are joined by Sports Writer Alex Brasky to preview this week’s match-up as the "refocused, recharged, and realigned" Buffalo Bills host the floundering Miami Dolphins who make their way to town this Sunday in hopes to upset one of the top teams in the AFC. Join us as we name our top teams in the AFC, hand out a few awards, and talk some football! Saddle up for another episode of the Buffalo No-Huddle!

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO