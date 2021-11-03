CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCOTUS hears potentially consequential Second Amendment case

By Capital Tonight Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court hears a challenge to New York's handgun law,...

Supreme Court hears Second Amendment case with ties to Capital Region

New York’s restrictions on concealed carry permits were challenged Wednesday inside the nation’s highest court. The case has direct ties to the Capital Region. Robert Nash and Brandon Koch reside in Rensselaer County and are petitioners in the case, along with the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association (NYSRPA).
News Channel Nebraska

Supreme Court hears arguments on scope of Second Amendment and gun control laws

Two days after hearing a major abortion case, the Supreme Court will take the bench again on Wednesday to discuss another topic that bitterly divides the country: gun rights. It's been more than a decade since the justices have decided a significant Second Amendment case and now the conservative-leaning court has the opportunity to reexamine the scope of the right to keep and bear arms in a case brought by an affiliate of the National Rifle Association.
kusi.com

SCOTUS hears arguments for New York gun law case

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments on a significant Second Amendment case. The case involves a New York law that requires a resident to prove they face a “special or unique danger to their life” in order to get a license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver outside of their homes.
FOX40

Gun control advocate weighs in on SCOTUS hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law, but the justices also seemed worried about issuing a broad ruling that could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums and other gathering places. Wednesday, FOX40 spoke to second amendment activist Craig deLuz, who said having to prove […]
MSNBC

SCOTUS to hear monumental abortion rights case

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on Texas' near-total abortion ban, which flies in the face of almost fifty years of abortion-rights rulings. Unlike every other abortion restriction to come before the Court, the Texas law does not depend on state officials to enforce it -- anyone can file a private lawsuit against an abortion provider and seek a cash reward up to 10-thousand dollars. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Ian Millhiser, Jonathan Allen and former Congresswoman Donna Edwards about the Texas case and other high-profile arguments scheduled.Nov. 1, 2021.
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
Reason.com

The Prosecution Had a Very Bad Day in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse—the 17-year-old who shot and killed two men and grievously injured a third during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer—entered its second week on Monday. The prosecution called to the stand Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot by Rittenhouse but survived.
