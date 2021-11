Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, whips up some pretty tasty recipes. If you are like us, come dinner time, you are combing through her blog looking for the perfect easy recipe to make for your family. The home cook, who has achieved celebrity status in the culinary world, had humble career beginnings. She probably never dreamed that fans would literally eat up her meals. Fast forward to the present day and Drummond, her ranch lifestyle, and her comfort cooking have become a household staple. In the summer of 2021, Drummond launched her cookbook "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More," and it has every recipe we have ever wanted (via her website).

