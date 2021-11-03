Farmers market extends its stay at Camp North End

Camp North End The Gama Goat building at Camp North End. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — The North End Farmers Market is sticking around through the end of the year.

Camp North End has reached an agreement with Farmers Market Management Services for that market to continue through Dec. 22; it was originally slated to conclude at the end of October.

[ALSO READ: Atrium outlines $94M wish list for med school development]

The current lineup includes 15 anchor vendors and 21 rotating vendors, with local farmers, ranchers, food artisans and crafters represented.

Additions for the holiday season include rotating options such as a petting zoo, chef demos and a jewelry-making class.

.

©2021 Cox Media Group