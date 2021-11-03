CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers market extends its stay at Camp North End

By Charlotte Business Journal
 6 days ago
The Gama Goat building at Camp North End.

CHARLOTTE — The North End Farmers Market is sticking around through the end of the year.

Camp North End has reached an agreement with Farmers Market Management Services for that market to continue through Dec. 22; it was originally slated to conclude at the end of October.

The current lineup includes 15 anchor vendors and 21 rotating vendors, with local farmers, ranchers, food artisans and crafters represented.

Additions for the holiday season include rotating options such as a petting zoo, chef demos and a jewelry-making class.

WSOC Charlotte

Electric vehicle maker revises plans for local microfactories

CHARLOTTE — Arrival is nearly done installing equipment in its electric bus microfactory in Rock Hill. Another microfactory in Charlotte is expected to begin vehicle production next year. But the British electric vehicles manufacturer has adjusted its plans and timelines. The result is a delay for Charlotte-area production and lower expectations for revenue and production volume in 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Longtime site of South End pub to get luxury high-rise building

CHARLOTTE — Southern Land Co. plans to develop a nearly 1-acre parcel at the corner of Tremont Avenue and South Boulevard -- currently home to Tyber Creek Pub. The Nashville real estate developer is under contract for three parcels -- 1919, 1923 and 1933 South Boulevard. Plans call for a mixed-use high-rise with 300 luxury apartments, with outdoor amenity decks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
