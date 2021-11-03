Nearly 96% of Air Force fully vaccinated against COVID-19
By Scripps National
kshb.com
6 days ago
The Air Force announced Wednesday that nearly 96% of airmen and guardians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Air Force had set a Nov. 2 deadline for active-component airmen and guardians to be fully vaccinated. "Any active-component...
The US Department of Defense (DOD) announced Wednesday that service personnel who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may lose their eligibility for veterans' benefits. The U.S. Troops Not To Receive Benefits If They Refuse To Get Vaccinated. In a recently published article in Newsweek, troops who reject the vaccination...
Airmen who don’t get a final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday will face disciplinary action, the Air Force says. Exactly what that discipline will be depends on the advice of the first colonel in an airman’s chain of command who has the authority to convene a special court martial, as well as the judge advocate general staff. “This is about force health protection — not punishment,” said ...
ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) — Nov. 2 is the deadline for active-component airmen and guardians to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, followed by Dec. 2 for Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve personnel. Any active-component airman or guardian who has refused to obtain a qualifying vaccine by Nov. 2 and...
Nearly 8,500 active duty members of the Air Force and Space Force have missed the deadline for getting COVID-19 vaccinations, including 800 who flatly refused and nearly 5,000 with pending requests for a religious exemption, the Air Force said Wednesday.
While an overwhelming majority of the active-duty Air Force complied with the coronavirus vaccine mandate, there were nearly 5,000 personnel who requested a religious exemption, and none were granted before Tuesday's deadline. The Air Force announced in a statement on Wednesday that 95.9% of active-duty airmen were fully immunized by...
In support of the Department of Homeland Security, nearly 500 medical Airmen are working alongside sister services and interagency partners to ensure Afghan evacuees get the medical treatment and screening they require.
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — As you get closer to the Aman Omid Afghan Village at Holloman Air Force Base white tents are predominant. The village can house up to 5,000 people, right now it’s at 90% capacity. Some of the families arrived there with nothing but clothes on...
The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
YAKIMA, WA – A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war. Freshly out of High School 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in a retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985 where five American citizens were killed at airports in Rome and Vienna.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Veterans Day approaches, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is cutting hurdles for veteran claims. Some veterans who have alleged for years that they were exposed to toxic matter while serving in the Gulf, can finally get disability benefits. The VA is now processing disability claims for asthma, rhinitis, and […]
In 2022, the U.S. Air Force plans to have government pilots fly prototype electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft on military bases as part of the Agility Prime program, to evaluate potential use cases as the service moves toward fielding an initial tranche of vehicles in fiscal 2023... Subscription Required. Air Force...
OSPI releases information about vaccinations statewide. During a press conference on Thursday, October 28, 2021, OSPI Superintendent Chris Reykdal presented vaccination rate information on school employees, commending employees by saying "educators in the state stepped up." Nearly 90% of all school employees are fully-vaccinated in Washington State including:. 90.4% of...
In another bleak reminder of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the U.S., Johns Hopkins reported Wednesday that the country had surpassed three-quarters of a million deaths from the virus since early 2020. The U.S. reached the grim milestone Wednesday — the same day that tens of millions...
The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
