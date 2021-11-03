CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorneys for ‘Rust’ armorer suggest sabotage in fatal movie set shooting

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe apologize, this video has expired. Attorneys representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the 24-year-old armorer in charge...

CBS Denver

Attorney For Steve Pankey Steps Away From Jonelle Matthews Murder Case

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The attorney for Steve Pankey announce he will not continue representing the defendant in the case of Jonelle Matthews’ murder. Anthony Viorst defended Pankey during a five week-long trial in Weld County which ended in a mistrial. (credit: CBS) Pankey was charged with kidnapping and murdering 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. The girl disappeared from her Greeley home in 1984. Last week, the court declared a mistrial on the murder charges. A second jury could re-try the case, but Viorst says he doesn’t not have the resources to see that through. Steve Pankey (credit: CBS) “Given the nature of my small practice and my relative advanced age, I’m just not in a position to devote the time and energy necessary yo retry this case,” said Viorst. Because Pankey was ruled guilty of false reporting to authorities he could be sentenced to up to six months behind bars. Pankey now has a new public defender. His bond remains at $5 million. Another hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17. His new attorneys might ask for a change of venue.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Popculture

'Rust' Armorer Breaks Her Silence Following Fatal Accidental Shooting on Set

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez has spoken out for the first time since an accidental shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin-starring Western film that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. In a statement released by her attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence and first reported by MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian on Thursday night, Gutierrez extended her "deepest and most sincere condolences" to Hutchins' loved ones, adding that Gutierrez "is devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired."
Ok Magazine

'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed's Attorney Claims It Was Not Lack Of Experience That Led To Fatal Shooting, Questions Live Ammunition On Set

Following the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust, lead armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed's lawyer is disputing claims that it was her lack of experience with firearms that led to the fatal accident. Article continues below advertisement. The 24-year-old's attorney Jason...
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Roberto Charles recovers in the hospital, his family is scrambling to keep his wife away from them after police say she hit her husband with a truck. Christina Charles is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after Fountain Police say she hit her husband with a truck and The post Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Chicago

Gaige Grosskreutz, Sole Survivor Of Kyle Rittenhouse Shootings, Takes The Stand, Tells Jury He Thought ‘I Was Going To Die’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gaige Grosskreutz, a man who was shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during the civil unrest in Kenosha last summer, took the witness stand Monday at Rittenhouse’s trial, telling jurors he thought “I was going to die.” Grosskreutz is the only one of three people shot by Rittenhouse who survived, and is a key witness for the prosecution. Jurors in Rittenhouse’s trial have been shown several clips of live streams from the night of the shooting, including the moments Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz and Anthony Huber, just moments after he’d also shot Joseph Rosenbaum, whose shooting was not caught on...
CHICAGO, IL
CrimeOnline

Cellmate Slams Mentally-Disabled Jailed Teen on Concrete Floor, Stabs Him to Death: Reports

An intellectually-disabled man who was housed in a Texas jail died on Sunday, days after he was reportedly left brain dead from an attack carried out by his cellmate. On October 29, Harris County inmate Michael Ownby, 25, allegedly stabbed and kicked Fred Harris, 19, in addition to slamming his head on a concrete floor. KHOU obtained records that stated that Ownby not only attacked a guard a day before the deadly incident, but his criminal history includes a violence charge involving a relative.
MONTROSE, NY
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
CBS Chicago

Kiante Tyler, 21, Denied Bond In Shooting Of Bensenville Police Officer Steven Kotlewski; Officer Remains In ICU

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A suspect was facing multiple felony charges Sunday, after police said he shot and wounded a Bensenville police officer eight times earlier this weekend. The suspect, Kiante Tyler, 21, was denied bond Sunday in DuPage County Court. Meanwhile, we have learned more about the officer, Steven Kotlewski, who continued to recover late Sunday. Bensenville Police Officer Steven Kotlewski (Credit: Bensenville Police/CBS 2) As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, Kotlewski’s family said he is a father of three and a 12-year veteran of the Bensenville Police Department. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Kotlewski was responding to a domestic disturbance at apartment complex on...
BENSENVILLE, IL
