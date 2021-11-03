CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

South Korea Bourse Expected To Rebound On Thursday

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 45 points or 1.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,975-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourse#Price Stability#Kospi#Asian#The Federal Reserve#European#Shinhan Financial#Kb Financial#Hana Financial#Samsung Electronics#Lg Electronics#Sk Hynix#Naver#Lg Chem#Lotte Chemical#Sk Innovation#Korea Shipbuilding#Posco#Kepco#Hyundai Motor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
WSOC Charlotte

Stocks end lower on Wall Street, ending 8-day winning streak

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, ending the market’s longest winning streak in more than two years. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Tesla slumped again, losing 12% after its CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend he would abide by results of a poll in which he asked his millions of followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the company. They said he should. PayPal sank 10.5% after cutting its outlook. General Electric rose 2.6% after announcing a plan to split into three companies.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.79% higher to $47.34 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.35 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Flight Global.com

South Korea continues to eye AEW&C options

South Korea might consider changes to its requirement for two additional airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft. For some years, Seoul had aimed to buy two new AEW&C platforms to complement its four Boeing E-7A ‘Peace Eye’ aircraft. This would likely have seen the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) request for proposal (RFP) emerge in December, with a downselect possible by the end of 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy