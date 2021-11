Following what the EU is requiring Google to do, Australia may be the next country to demand that the tech giant install a “choice screen” on Android devices. This way, users will get the chance to choose another search engine other than Google, opening the door for competitors. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is also considering putting restrictions on Google paying Apple to have their search engine become the default in iPhones. This has been the growing “trend” among regulating bodies in various countries in their mission to stop big tech from exerting unfair dominance in the market.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO