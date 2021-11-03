The Indie Minute| Backbone

When you think of the word hero, who or what comes to mind? Would it be someone with great strength, maybe the greatest of minds, or maybe it could be someone we typically would not think to fit that role. Heroes can come in any form and any size. They could possibly be the ones we always thought of them even if they may not see it themselves. Sometimes it even might be the ones we wouldn’t think could be one and it turns out they were more of a hero than we could ever be ourselves. So does developer Teravision Games give us a look a the hero we never wanted but stuck us with them anyway? Let’s find out with Captain ToonHead vs the Punks from Outer Space for PCVR, Oculus Quest/Quest 2, and coming to PlayStation VR.

