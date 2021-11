A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place today at Best Buy, but unlike past sale opportunities at the retail chain, this restock wasn't available to all customers. Specifically, Best Buy opted to lock this new release of the PS5 behind a paywall and only would allow select consumers to pick it up. While this isn't something that Best Buy has historically done very much, it might be an indication that such a move will only become more common over time.

RETAIL ・ 29 DAYS AGO