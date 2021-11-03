Man, 26, Shares the 1 Unusual Symptom That Led to Leukemia Diagnosis

In response to a recent letter about recovering from COVID-19, Ocala and Anthony residents wrote in and shared their experiences recovering from the virus. “Beginning on the evening of August 3, 2021, I was knocked down by the virus (I’ll spare the details). I crawled to and from the bathroom for 5 days. Stayed in the bedroom for 10 days, sleeping in a La-Z-Boy recliner. Vertigo never left me until October 19, 2021, when my wife, a longtime medical assistant, followed a very short YouTube video of body and head positions (and head movements and non-movements) for a total of less than 5 minutes to move the crystals in my inner ears. Wow! Almost instantly! Vertigo left and I built and filled two hotbeds that afternoon with soil, before dark. There are at least two YouTube videos on moving the crystals in the inner ears to stop Vertigo. We only followed one of videos,” says Ocala resident Rolland Kerr.

